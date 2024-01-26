Tyler O'Neill opens up about his relationship with Oliver Marmol after the Cardinals-Red Sox trade.

There was some drama within the St. Louis Cardinals organization during the 2023 season after manager Oliver Marmol called out outfielder Tyler O'Neill for not hustling. It turned into a bit of a fiasco that eventually led to O'Neill being traded to the Boston Red Sox. Now, the star outfielder looks back on his relationship with Marmol now that he's moved on.

Although the two were at each other's throats, Tyler O'Neill that he and Oliver Marmol “ended on good terms,” according to Foul Territory TV. The Red Sox outfielder doesn't appear to have any ill will for Marmol. Which, is probably for the best.

Everything started when Marmol blasted O'Neill for not running around the bases hard enough. Old heads probably appreciated it, but we also live in an entirely new era. On the other hand, the former Cardinals outfielder was caught at home after the Atlanta Braves threw him out from right field. Oliver Marmol benched Tyler O'Neill the next game due to this play.

Tyler O’Neill has been benched today due to his lack of effort on this play “There’s a standard… You don’t meet it, you don’t play.” -Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told @JohnDenton555 pic.twitter.com/MnBfpQN0AJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2023

If anything, the public bashing was a bit too far. Marmol could have kept it in house but chose not to. It was never really the same between the Cardinals manager and O'Neill. But in the end, the Red Sox conducted a trade for the former Gold Glove winner.

At the very least, it's nice to hear O'Neill leave the dispute in the past. There's no real reason to hold a grudge. With that said, the Cardinals and Red Sox hope to improve from last season. They each finished last in their respective divisions. So, maybe that trade can benefit both organizations. But only time will tell.