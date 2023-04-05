Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Drama in St. Louis? The Cardinals seem to have differing opinions on a recent Tyler O’Neill controversial play from St. Louis’ Tuesday 4-1 loss against the Atlanta Braves. Cardinals’ manager Oli Marmol questioned O’Neill’s hustle on Tuesday, while the Cardinals’ outfielder said he’s “not there to dog it, at all.” Marmol made a big decision on Wednesday, deciding to not start O’Neill against Atlanta, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo.

“There is a standard here,” Marmol said. “You meet it, you play. You don’t, you don’t.”

Marmol previously called O’Neill’s effort “unacceptable.”

Tyler O’Neill has been benched today due to his lack of effort on this play “There’s a standard… You don’t meet it, you don’t play.” -Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told @JohnDenton555 pic.twitter.com/MnBfpQN0AJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2023

O’Neill echoed a different tune in his response, per The Athletic.

“I think (Marmol) was pretty blunt about it,” O’Neill said. “He didn’t think I gave the best effort. You know, I’m out here every day grinding my a** off, giving it my all and trying to stay on the field for 160 games out here. … I’m trying to score that run of course. I’m not there to dog it, at all. Those are pretty strong words from him, so that’s good to know.”

It will be interesting to see if this situation leads to chemistry issues with the Cardinals. O’Neill is a talented player who typically hustles and gives everything he has on a consistent basis. Only he knows whether or not he was truly hustling on this play, but Marmol seems to have made up his mind on what occurred.

It should be noted that Marmol waited to officially make his decision on keeping O’Neill out of the lineup until he was certain the outfielder wasn’t dealing with an injury issue, per Woo as well.