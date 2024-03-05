With just about a month left in the 2023-24 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in an awkward spot. Although they are 39-21 on the season, just a game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cavs are currently dealing with a handful of injuries. Not only did All-Star Donovan Mitchell recently receive a PRP injection in his knee, but now Cavs sixth man Caris LeVert is dealing with an injury. Ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Boston Celtics, LeVert's status remains a mystery. This has led many to ask: Is Caris LeVert playing vs. the Celtics on Tuesday night?
Caris LeVert's injury status vs. Celtics
LeVert, who has come off the bench in 47 of the 48 games he has played this season, has made a positive impact for the Cavs offensively. To this point, he has averaged 14.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor.
Without Mitchell, LeVert has stepped up countless times for the Cavs this season, most notably recording 29 points and seven assists in a 113-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on December 27. The fact of the matter is that with Mitchell sidelined, Cleveland will need the 29-year-old to step up next to Darius Garland in the backcourt.
However, LeVert is dealing with a right elbow sprain and is listed as questionable to play against the Celtics on Tuesday. He has missed the team's last two games as a result of this injury.
This year, LeVert ranks 10th out of all players in the league in bench scoring. His 225 total assists this season also rank third on the Cavs.
Between being able to create for himself as well as lead the team in assists in any game he plays in, LeVert has been the perfect complimentary player for Cleveland to have on their bench. Without him, the Cavs will wind up being very short-handed against the Celtics.
Should LeVert be unable to play on Tuesday night, Isaac Okoro and Sam Merrill will both see their respective roles increase out on the wing. Merrill recently recorded 21 points with seven made threes against the New York Knicks this past weekend.
So when it comes to the question of whether Caris LeVert is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer will be determined later on.