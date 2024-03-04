The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that Donovan Mitchell received a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injection on Monday to treat the knee injury that has kept him out of the team's last two games.
Donovan Mitchell will be out for the next three games against the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Cavaliers said his status will be re-evaluated over the weekend and updated as appropriate.
The earliest that Mitchell will be able to return for the Cavaliers would potentially be against the Brooklyn Nets, but that is depending on the update after he is evaluated.
