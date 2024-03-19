No Donovan Mitchell? No problem thanks to Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Caris LeVert in Cleveland's recent 108-103 win over the Indiana Pacers.
LeVert, typically the Cavs supercharged sixth man, was forced to step into the starting lineup against the Pacers. In 38 minutes, LeVert scored a game-high-matching 23 points with 11 assists and eight rebounds. This performance was LeVert's seventh consecutive game with at least seven assists. It’s the 13th time this season hitting the 20-point mark in scoring. So clearly, this wasn't just a case of LeVert pouring it on all season. This is who he's always been, even when he's coming off the bench.
“One of the things I’m most appreciative of with Caris is his willingness to sacrifice for the team,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “We know if Caris was a primary offensive player on a team, he could average 20-plus points a night. But he has accepted a position, coming off the bench most nights, to just fit in and help this team win basketball games. He is a complete basketball player who is willing to sacrifice for things that are greater than himself.”
Caris LeVert's 2023-24 season with Cavs
From the moment this season began, the Cavs have said that LeVert would serve as Cleveland's de-facto sixth man. In 56 appearances, LeVert has only started four times for the Cavs, keeping the team's plan for him true to their word. Overall, LeVert is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals primarily as a reserve and ranks ninth in scoring and fifth in assists for bench players.
“His playmaking has been so good for us,” Cleveland sharpshooter Sam Merrill said. “I feel like every game now I look up early in the third quarter and he has 10 assists. He’s a competitor. He plays really hard. He has the ability to get into the lane that we need, especially without Donovan. He has done a really good job being consistent for us.”
With the season dwindling down, it's hard not to talk about award finalists, including Sixth Man of the Year, where LeVert has emerged as a legitimate candidate. Especially if you were to ask any of his Cleveland teammates.
“Starting now, Caris LeVert, Sixth Man of the Year,” Georges Niang said. “It’s not even a discussion.”
“I’m putting it on Instagram,” Thompson shouted, crashing Niang's postgame media availability. “We don’t reward teams that are in seventh. We don’t reward guys who start more. Caris LeVert for Sixth Man. Start pushing that.”
LeVert’s ability to lead the second unit and provide firepower off the bench has been a big factor in Cleveland’s season. The Cavs are third in the East at 43-25, despite dealing with so many injuries and topsy-turvy play at times this season. Regardless of the chaos that comes with an NBA regular season, no matter what, LeVert has been consistent as Cleveland's sixth man. Despite not having the individual accolades as other candidates, that has to count for something, right?
“He’s been the same person,” Bickerstaff said of LeVert. “Obviously, he has had to figure out different lineups and where he fits playing with different players and I think sometimes that takes a little bit of time and getting used to, but as far as his willingness, from Day One, he was willing to do whatever we needed him to do.”