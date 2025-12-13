The New England Patriots are going to be a man down when they play a pivotal AFC East game on Sunday, against the Buffalo Bills. New England is placing running back Terrell Jennings on injured reserve, per NFL Network. He is dealing with a concussion.

“He’s out the next four games, but should return for the playoffs,” Ian Rapoport posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Patriots are 11-2 this season, and have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. New England is striving for the no. 1 overall playoff seed in the AFC. The squad has won 10 games in a row.

This season, Jennings has posted 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. This is his second season with the franchise, after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Patriots have excelled under new head coach Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel is in just his first season in New England, but has his team on track to win the AFC East. A win over Buffalo on Sunday will essentially ensure that New England takes the division crown.

Article Continues Below

Vrabel knows defeating the Bills won't be easy.

“I just got here. So again, I know that they've won the division five years in a row. I don't think there was really much of a rivalry for those years,” Vrabel said at his weekly presser, per the team. “Maybe not, I don't know. I wasn't paying any attention to it. I'm just focused on a very good football team, that is used to winning. They're determined, they're resilient and we'll have to be at our best.”

The Patriots have the task of stopping Bills star quarterback Josh Allen. Allen has had big games in the past against the Patriots.

“I think it's about picking the opportunities and then when you get an opportunity to make a play on him, you've got to do everything that you can to get him on the ground, not jump when he pump fakes, fall down when he stiff arms you or anything else,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots play the Bills on Sunday at 1:00 ET. Buffalo enters the contest with a 9-4 record.