Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze missed the team's 28-21 Week 14 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to a stress fracture in his foot. With the playoffs looming, the second-year pro received a crucial update regarding his injury for the Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Reports indicate that the Bears like the chances that the 23-year-old wide receiver will play on Sunday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Odunze has been limited in practice throughout the week leading up to the game against the Browns and is still technically questionable for the contest.

“The Bears are optimistic about wide receiver Rome Odunze (questionable, foot) playing Sunday vs Cleveland, per sources.”

Article Continues Below

Rome Odunze initially suffered the injury in October but played through the pain for several weeks. It was later revealed that the former No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was dealing with a stress fracture. The Bears decided to give Odunze a break in Week 14, which was his first missed game of the season.

Through 12 games played in the 2025-26 campaign, Odunze is proving to be one of the top targets for quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears' wide receiver enters Week 15 with 44 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns (career-high). He's currently on pace to have a career-year, but his 55.1 yards per game average also puts him on pace to record under 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season.

The Bears hope to earn their 10th win of the season and put pressure on the Packers in the NFC North standings. Chicago is currently in second place in the division, as the club is 0.5 games behind Green Bay.