When the Boston Celtics took the 2-1 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers, everyone thought they were well on their way to the East Finals. A few days later, however, the Beantown team has found itself trailing the Sixers 3-2 and on the verge of a second-round exit.

Sure enough, Celtics fans couldn’t help but feel frustrated over the shocking turnaround. From looking like a legitimate title contender, Boston has turned into a largely inconsistent team that couldn’t get it done in crunch time.

With that said, the Boston faithful didn’t hold back from expressing their criticisms of the team and their disappointment to what has happened.

“This is the worst I have ever seen the Celtics play,” one fan commented, referencing Boston’s Game 4 loss where the Sixers blew them out, 115-103. Another Twitter user added, “The Celtics are treating this like it’s a November regular season game.

“Deflating loss. The Celtics did this to themselves last year against Milwaukee. Lost Game 5, then they had to steal Game 6 away and win Game 7 at home. After this performance, I don’t know if Celtics can win two straight games, the Sixers really look like they want it more,” a third fan shared.

Here are more reactions to the Celtics’ big Game 5 loss:

Me thinking the Celtics would show up for the biggest game of the year pic.twitter.com/zIeWQmPOvG — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) May 10, 2023

I don't recognize this Boston Celtics team pic.twitter.com/OP2S50VVR1 — TPR (@TPRx11) May 10, 2023

Celtics playing terrible at home in an important playoff game… pic.twitter.com/f8U07sHp1H — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) May 10, 2023

It remains to be seen if the Celtics can bounce back and recover from their latest defeat. They are just one game away from the Sixers anyway, and should they be able to win Game 6, they’ll head back home for Game 7.

As things currently stand, though, Jayson Tatum and co. have not really shown any sign that will inspire confidence.