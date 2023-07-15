The Boston Celtics came into the 2022-23 season as the favorite in the Eastern Conference to reach the NBA Finals. After losing to the Golden State Warriors in 2022, they were determined to make it back and contend for the franchise's 17th title. The Celtics managed to reach the East Finals, but they lost in seven games to the eighth seeded Miami Heat. It wasn't just that they lost to the Heat, they were down 3-0 at one point and on the verge of being swept. It was an incredibly disappointing season for the Celtics for sure. Former Heat guard Gabe Vincent, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent this offseason, made an appearance on JJ Redick's podcast The Old Man & the Three where he hinted that something might not have been right behind the scenes with the Celtics.

“It almost seemed to me truthfully, that they had something going on over there. Despite our gameplan, so much has to go right I feel like to win in this league. If you're not fully right internally, I feel like it shows in different ways,” Gabe Vincent said. “I obviously don't know if they were right internally or they weren't, but that was kind of the feel I had.”

Although the Celtics did manage to reach the East Finals this season, there was one major difference in that they swapped head coaches from Ime Udoka to Joe Mazzulla. Coaching does matter in the NBA and perhaps the difference in coaching may have played a factor in the Celtics ultimate demise in the playoffs. Whatever the reason may have been. They still do have a talented duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The potential to win a championship is still there. They just need to put it all together.