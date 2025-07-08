Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens revealed Tuesday that the organization reached out to the Indiana Pacers following Tyrese Haliburton’s season-ending injury, offering support and assistance after the star guard suffered a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Stevens, speaking during a press conference, acknowledged that Boston’s front office contacted the Pacers shortly after Haliburton’s injury, citing their own recent experience with Jayson Tatum.

According to The Athletic's Jay King, who reported on X, formerly known as Twitter,

“Brad Stevens said the Celtics front office spoke to the Pacers after Tyrese Haliburton’s injury and asked if there was anything they could do to help, after going through a similar situation with Jayson Tatum weeks earlier.”

Haliburton sustained his Achilles tear just minutes into the Finals matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, exiting the game after scoring nine points in the first seven minutes. The injury abruptly ended a standout postseason run in which he averaged 17.3 points, 8.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 46.3% from the field and 34% from three across 23 playoff games, leading Indiana to its first Finals appearance since 2000.

The Celtics had experienced a similar loss earlier in the playoffs when Tatum tore his Achilles during Boston’s second-round series against the New York Knicks. The injury occurred late in Game 4, a game in which Tatum had already posted 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Boston went on to lose the series in six games.

Injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton reshape outlooks for Celtics and Pacers

Tatum finished his postseason averaging 28.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.1 steals over eight games. He shot 42.3% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc. His absence derailed the Celtics’ title hopes and mirrored the impact of Haliburton’s loss in the Finals.

Stevens’ comments come during a transitional offseason for the Celtics, who have begun reshaping their roster following their playoff exit. Boston traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers and Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in moves aimed at avoiding luxury tax penalties.

In addition to offering insight into Boston’s outreach to Indiana, Stevens also addressed the status of free agent forward Al Horford. The veteran big man, who recently completed his 18th NBA season, is unlikely to return to the team for the 2025-26 campaign, according to Stevens.

Horford has drawn interest from multiple contenders, including the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers, and is expected to make a decision in the coming days.

As the Pacers begin preparing for a season without Haliburton and the Celtics navigate their own challenges without Tatum, the injury setbacks have impacted two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams. Both franchises will continue to evaluate roster options and long-term recovery plans for their star players ahead of the 2025-26 season.