With the Boston Celtics trading away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, it has led to some speculation that the team isn't done making moves to give them more financial flexibility. While there have been rumors around the Celtics showing interest in Damian Lillard, another guard who has been talked about in the basketball world is the status of Derrick White.

The standout star for Boston would speak about the rumors around him possibly being traded and revealed that team president Brad Stevens and White's representation have been talking about the speculation. He would say that he is not “too worried about anything” about a potential move from the team, according to NBC Sports Boston.

“I think every summer is pretty crazy, especially nowadays,” White said. “But I didn't feel too worried about anything. My agent and Brad had been talking, and all the other rumors and stuff, I wasn't really too worried about.

“I mean, I feel like it's cool to be wanted by other teams, but I wanted to stay in Boston, and I was glad they wanted to keep me,” White continued.

White has no doubt been an impactful player for the team on both sides of the ball, so much so that Jake Fischer reports that the Celtics would want a “Mikal Bridges-type package,” which includes a bevy of draft capital.

“Speaking of the Knicks: Sources say Boston told at least one rival team that it would have insisted on a ‘Mikal Bridges-type' package to part with Derrick White, league sources say. The Celtics have certainly received no shortage of inbound trade calls on both White and Jaylen Brown in recent days, but nothing got serious on either front,” Fischer said.

Celtics' Derrick White on seeing teammates get traded

With the Celtics' offseason moves showing a retooling phase, White would also talk about teammates moving on to different journeys in the NBA. He would call it “tough,” especially since the moments that were made with one another, highlighted by a championship in 2024, will go down in history.

“It's always tough to see guys leave, especially people that you won a championship with and had so many great battles with,” White said. “Obviously, seeing KP [Porzingis] and Jrue [Holiday] get traded, it was tough to see. And then Luke (Kornet) signs somewhere else.

“Having a different team and having those guys leave is kind of difficult, but it's part of the business, and I'm confident the guys that we have coming in and the guys that we still have returning,” White continued. “So it's gonna be a lot of fun, and it's gonna be a different challenge, but I think that's just the great thing about basketball.”

At any rate, Boston looks to bounce back after a disappointing playoff exit to the New York Knicks in the playoffs, which included the serious Achilles injury to Jayson Tatum.