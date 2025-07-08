Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are going to be an interesting team to watch next season. With no Jayson Tatum and a new-look roster, can Brown lead the Celtics back to the postseason?

The Cal Berkeley product has been one of the league's biggest improvements since being drafted in 2016. The star forward is now entering Year 9, and is coming off a knee surgery earlier this offseason. Brown dealt with a partially torn meniscus last year but was able to play through it, for the most part.

Brad Stevens spoke on Tuesday about the situation. Stevens mentions that Brown worked out earlier in the day, doing shooting drills.

“We have no reason to believe that Jaylen won’t be all cleared and ready to go fairly shortly.”

This is great news for the Celtics. Boston needs him healthy. He was not last season and it was visual. His game didn't model the performances he put on the season prior, when he won NBA Finals MVP against the Dallas Mavericks. A healthy Brown is one of the top two-way players in the NBA and gives the Celtics a leader on the floor.

Brown will team up with Derrick White and Alfernee Simons. The Celtics traded away Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, and then sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks the following day. With Jayson Tatum likely out this entire 2025-26 season, Brown will have to be the guy on both ends. He won't need to lead the charge on offense every night, as the Celtics still contain some offensive weapons (Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser).

However, without Tatum, Holiday, Porzingis, Al Horford, and Luke Kornet, Brown will be tasked with being one of the primary defenders in the frontcourt. White is a phenomenal defender as well. But the Celtics are losing one of the league's best defenders (Tatum), who doesn't get enough credit for what he does on that side of the floor.

The 2025-26 Boston Celtics will be Brown's team. He is more than ready for that role.