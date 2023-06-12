The Boston Celtics' season has been over for multiple weeks, yet that doesn't mean all their players have come to terms with it.

Following a disappointing Game 7 performance against the underdog Miami Heat, the C's were sent into the offseason in embarrassing fashion. Celtics forward Grant Williams still doesn't fully understand how things went so wrong for the Green Team.

In a recent interview with TikToker Ajizo, Williams was asked how the heavily favored Celtics fell to the eighth-seeded Heat. The 24-year-old's response proves he's just as puzzled as Celtics fans:

“You and me trying to answer the same question,” he said. “I don't have no idea.”

This past season in Boston could be Williams' last, as he didn't receive an extension earlier in the year. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason and has already received attention from other teams throughout the league. He was even spotted at a New York Liberty game on Sunday with Brooklyn Nets standout Mikal Bridges.

Mikal Bridges and Grant Williams are loving the energy in Barclays at the Wings-Liberty game 😆 pic.twitter.com/vGUyFVPuw6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 11, 2023

The fourth-year Celtic was also seen sporting a cast during his trip to New York, which is from a surgery he had last Friday to address a hand injury.

ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams – who’ll be a restricted free agent this summer — had surgery on his left hand Friday that’s expected to have him fully recovered for the start of fall training camp: https://t.co/Fprz44X1s3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2023

Williams discussed the surgery with Ajizo but didn't make much of it:

“It was a long season,” he said. “In March I got a little surgery done but I'm going to be alright.”

To end his interview, Williams circled back to the Heat. He's never been one to shy away from trash talk, so it's not surprising that he took some pleasure in Miami being down 3-1 to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals:

“[The Heat] are going to be taken care of, hopefully in the next two days,” he added. “We'll be alright.”

Miami could be eliminated in Game 5 on Monday night, but regardless of the outcome, Williams and the Celtics will have to watch from home.