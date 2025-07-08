The Boston Celtics have already established their motion for the 2025 offseason. This team will be reinventing themselves after they failed to defend their title this past postseason. With Jrue Holiday traded to the Portland Trail Blazers and Kristaps Porzingis sent to the Atlanta Hawks, the Celtics will look very different in the future. This roster only lasted two seasons, but it rewarded the Celtics with their 18th banner, and they still have a roster worth competing, even with Jayson Tatum likely out for the entire 2025-26 campaign.

Luke Kornet is now a part of the San Antonio Spurs after signing there this offseason. Al Horford is on the verge of leaving the Celtics for another team as well, potentially the Golden State Warriors. Brad Stevens said on Tuesday that Horford is unlikely to come back to the Celtics. Noa Dalzell, who covers the team, mentioned that Stevens offered both Horford and Kornet contracts. That isn't a shock, as Stevens loves to keep around players he loves.

It is safe to say that Horford will go down as one of the best and most underrated Celtics players of all time. Horford was coached by Brad Stevens before Stevens switched roles. Letting go of this relationship will not be easy. It will sting even more for Celtics fans seeing him in a different uniform. Retiring is one thing, and Horford is close to the end. However, he has shown that he has some gas left in the tank and will seek to try and make one more NBA Finals run with a contender. The Warriors seem like a real possibility with all the rumors.

The Celtics will be on a new path moving forward, and for right now, the plan is to build a team around Jaylen Brown and Derrick White for this season. A year from now, the Celtics will be back as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.