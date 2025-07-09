The 2025 NBA offseason has been full of blockbuster moves. One such shocking trade saw the Memphis Grizzlies send Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for four first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cole Anthony. Another jaw-dropper occurred when the Boston Celtics traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons.

Teams certainly aren't done adjusting their rosters, and reports suggest Simons could be on the move again. Perhaps the Grizzlies could find a replacement for Bane by trading for the recently acquired Celtics guard.

Grizzlies trade proposal for Anfernee Simons

Grizzlies receive: Anfernee Simons, cash considerations (from Nets)

Celtics receive: Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, two second-round picks (from Grizzlies)

Nets receive: G.G. Jackson

The Grizzlies are in a window of contention, so the fact that they traded one of their best players was somewhat surprising. The Magic simply offered too much for the Grizzlies to not trade Bane, though. Even so, they'd be smart to find an effective 3-point shooter who can fill Bane's minutes at the shooting guard position alongside Ja Morant.

Simons could be that player. Simons averaged 19.3 points and hit 3.1 deep balls per game last season. His all-around scoring could take some of the burden off of Morant's shoulders, and the spacing he provides would be beneficial to a slashing playmaker like Morant.

Simons would be a great upgrade over Brandon Clarke and John Konchar, though Losing G.G. Jackson would hurt. The South Carolina product, who was the youngest player in the NBA as a rookie, showed a lot of promise in year one before injuries slowed him down in his second season. Even so, Jackson is still somewhat raw and doesn't have a clear path to rotation minutes, so getting a proven scorer like Simons would be worth it, especially because Simons is still just 26 years old.

Article Continues Below

The Western Conference is stacked, and the Grizzlies' trade of Bane didn't necessarily help them in the present. The addition of Simons would get them right back in the title picture, though.

Will the Celtics trade Anfernee Simons?

The Holiday-Simons trade was generally viewed as a win for Boston. Simons is much younger than his trade counterpart, and he comes on a cheaper contract, too. Additionally, Holiday showed signs of regression last season, and Simons may not have even hit his prime yet.

Even so, the Celtics never formally introduced Simons to the team, and they seem poised to flip him in a secondary trade. Boston is trying to get its finances in check during a season in which Jayson Tatum will be out because of an Achilles injury.

A trade for Clarke and Konchar would save millions in cap space. This would help the Celtics get and stay below the second apron. Clarke and Konchar are both solid rotation pieces that are under contract for multiple seasons. They could take on bigger roles while Tatum is out and help the team contend for a championship upon his return.

The Brooklyn Nets would have to get involved to make the money line up, but they'd love to take on Jackson as another young piece for their rebuild. The Nets drafted five first-round picks, so they seem poised to let youngsters work out their flaws this upcoming season, even if it results in a lot of losses. Jackson has tons of potential and could become a star on a team like Brooklyn that would be willing to give him plenty of touches.