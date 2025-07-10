The NBA revealed its groups for the 2025-26 Emirates Cup, also known as the in-season tournament, on Wednesday. There will be no shortage of competition for the Brooklyn Nets during this year's tournament. The Nets will compete in East Group B alongside the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

The Nets' group is one of six that make up the annual tournament. Each group consists of five teams from the same conference, randomly selected based on their win-loss records from the 2024-25 season. Brooklyn will face each team in its group once.

Teams that finish with the best record in each group automatically qualify for the knockout round. The best second-place team in group play from each conference will also advance to the knockout round as wild cards.

NBA reveals Nets' group for 2025 Emirates Cup

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez speaks to his players at a break in the action during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center.
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

East Group B presents one of the most difficult in this year's in-season tournament. While they lost Jayson Tatum to an achilles tear, the Celtics boast a high-level roster stacked with experienced veterans. Meanwhile, the Magic and Pistons are up-and-coming teams who have added to their rosters over the last calendar year. The 76ers are coming off an injury-ravaged season but have a star-studded roster and just welcomed a dynamic rookie in VJ Edgecombe.

The Nets failed to advance past group play in the NBA's first two in-season tournaments. Still in the early stages of a rebuild, they could have trouble stacking up with the rest of their group again this year.

FanDuel Sportsbook set Brooklyn's initial over/under win total at 20.5, the second-lowest in the NBA. The Nets parted with veterans Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell this summer and welcomed Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann via trades. They will have an influx of inexperienced rookies after making an NBA-record five first-round selections in the 2025 draft.

This year's Emirates NBA Cup will tip-off on Oct. 31.

