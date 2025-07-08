After helping the Boston Celtics win the championship just two years ago, Kristaps Porzingis found himself packing his bags once again after being shipped to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks are Porzingis' fifth team since entering the league in 2015 as a highly touted big man. Injuries, however, have hounded him in his entire career, limiting his full potential.

In his two seasons with the Celtics, he only played 99 games, excluding the playoffs. With the team going through a rough transition amid Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury, Porzingis had to be let go.

On Instagram, Boston expressed its gratitude to the 29-year-old from Latvia.

“Forever a Celtics champion 🏆☘️⁣ Thank you for everything, KP,” read the caption.

Porzingis reposted it and included emojis of a green heart and a clover leaf.

Instagram/kporzee

Fans also sent positive messages to the Hawks forward in the original post.

“We didn’t get that title without you, brother. Celtic for life,” wrote @bigjem9.

“I'll never forget that finals game performance 🥲🥲🥲💪🏾💪🏾,” added @pelaez7443, referring to Game 1 of the Celtics' championship series versus the Dallas Mavericks in 2024, wherein Porzingis had 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks after a long layoff due to a calf injury.

“KP will always drink free in Boston,” commented @jjjjustiiiin.

“Never saw a player smile so much on the court. Thank you, KP! ☘️🏆,” posted @jessehaley617.

“Gonna name my kid after him. Tingus ☘️💚,” said @awmtea_aquarius.

In his brief stop in Beantown, Porzingis averaged 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.

With the Hawks, he will form a talented nucleus with All-Star guard Trae Young, reigning Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels, promising sophomore Zaccharie Risacher, and athletic forward Jalen Johnson.

If Porzingis can stay healthy, he could be the guy Atlanta has long been looking for to make a deep run in the playoffs after a two-year absence just like he was with the Celtics during their NBA Championship run.

