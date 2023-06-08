After putting forth a career-best campaign in 2022-23, Jaylen Brown nabbed not only his second All-Star selection but his first All-NBA nod as well. With this turnout, the seventh-year veteran heads into the offseason eligible to ink a new supermax contract extension with a worth of $295 million over five seasons.

Though some may be suggesting that taking the full value of the deal would handicap the payroll and financial flexibility of the Celtics moving forward, NBA legend Isiah Thomas provided Heavy Sports NBA insider Steve Bullpett the three words of advice he plans on giving Brown the next time they speak.

“Take the money,” Thomas told Bulpett.

Thomas, who has served as a mentor to Jaylen Brown since being drafted third overall by the Celtics back in 2016, would continue on by emphasizing that while signing the extension would be a major benefit from a financial standpoint for the wing, bringing back the 26-year-old would also be a tremendous move for Boston.

“Yeah, he’s been great there,” Thomas told Bulpett. “He’s had a great career there, and he’s become one of the best players in the league. They’ve done well, and he’s done well there. It’s been a win-win, I think, for him and for the Celtics.”

Since their season came to its bitter end with a Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat, many members of the Celtics have been vocal about their desires to see Jaylen Brown re-upping with the ball club.

The wing finished off the season with stellar per-game averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 49.1% from the field.