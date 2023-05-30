The Boston Celtics suffered a season-ending loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, and Jayson Tatum made it clear on where he stands on Jaylen Brown’s upcoming contract negotiation with the team.

“It’s extremely important,” Jayson Tatum said of the Celtics extending Jaylen Brown, via Katie McInerney of the Boston Globe. “He’s one of the best players in this league. He plays both ends of the ball and still is relatively young. And he’s accomplished a lot so far in his career.”

Brown is eligible for a five-year, $295-million extension that could make him the highest-paid player in the NBA. It is a monumental decision for the Celtics that is coming up this summer. It will be intriguing to see what the Celtics do.

Tatum hurt his ankle on the first play of Game 7, which put a lot of pressure on Brown to perform. Tatum shot 5-13 for 14 points. Brown shot 8-23, scoring 19 points, and turned the ball over eight times. Tatum spoke about how the ankle impacted him.

“It’s tough because it kind of impacted me the rest of the night,” Tatum said, via McInerney. “It swelled up and it was frustrating that I was kind of like a shell of myself. It was tough to move. Just frustrating. Especially [with] it happening on the first play.”

Brown is receiving a ton of criticism for his play in Game 7, resulting in some fans asking the team to not bring him back. It will be an interesting summer for the Celtics, as they try to make changes that will lead this core of players to an NBA title.