Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made waves when he expressed his disappoint over being passed up on for a Team USA call-up in the aftermath of Kawhi Leonard's withdrawal from the team. However, Brown's discontent over how things shook up for himself wasn't taken too kindly by some fans. After all, it seemed as though Brown, in addition to having sour grapes, wasn't too pleased with the fact that Derrick White, his teammate, was the one who made the team over him.

But in the end, there is no ill-feelings between Brown and White, especially after the two have been through war together in leading the Celtics to the 2024 NBA championship. Brown, pulling up to the Summer League festivities in Vegas, clarified that he had already talked to White and said that it remains all love between them two.

“I called Derrick right away, just to make sure there was so confusion, like my love for you, and all of that. He knew that, and he did. You don’t always got to make everything public, but me and D-White are good,” Brown told Bob Manning of CLNS Media, per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation's Celtics Blog.

Given how displeased Jaylen Brown appeared to be in the aftermath of his Team USA snub, Celtics fans will be pleased to hear that Brown is squashing any beef between him and Derrick White before that even gets a chance to build. The last thing the Celtics need is for any in-fighting to fester between two of their best players.

But no one can ever take away from Brown the feeling of being left out. After all, he is the only American member of that Celtics core six that won them the franchise's 18th championship that won't be making the trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. For now, however, Brown will have to separate his disappointment over not making the cut and the happiness he feels for his Celtics teammates that did.

Jaylen Brown enjoys his post-Celtics championship summer

Jaylen Brown may be feeling slighted that Team USA did not choose him to fill the final roster spot left by Kawhi Leonard's injury concerns. But the Celtics star can rest easy knowing what a great year he had, and now, he gets the chance to unwind and spend the summer with his loved ones, including his significant other, WNBA free agent Kysre Gondrezick.

Brown, in particular, said that he's paying no more mind to his perceived Team USA snub with Gondrezick by his side, and why would he? He won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP to punctuate his banner year for the Celtics, and he also won the ESPY award for the best performance in a final — a huge feat.

He still has time anyway to rectify his exclusion from Team USA. As long as he works hard on his game and continues to stay healthy, he should be in line for a roster spot for the 2027 FIBA World Cup or the 2028 Olympics stateside.