Aug 5, 2025 at 11:21 AM ET

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts thinks highly of rookie infielder Alex Freeland. So much so that Roberts is looking to expand Freeland's horizon beyond the confines of being a shortstop.

On Tuesday, Roberts unveiled his intentions to transition Freeland into a potential second baseman, per Sarah Wexler of MLB.com.

This comes after the return of third baseman Max Muncy on Monday following injury, along with the absence of second baseman Tommy Edman due to injury.

Thus, opening the door for Freeland.

“Alex is going to take some more balls at second base,” Roberts said on Monday at Dodger Stadium. “He's going to play second base tomorrow, and then on Wednesday, he's going to kick back over to third base. But I think for Alex, it means that he's going to just see some more time at second base.”

Freeland was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the void in the infield.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are in first place in the National League West with a record of 65-48. They are looking to repeat as World Series champions, but have had to deal with a plethora of injuries all season long.

The potential for Alex Freeland to excel with the Dodgers

Freeland brings health and well-being at this point. Additionally, he is a triple threat in the categories of hitting for average, hitting for power, and being a capable defensive player.

Freeland has emerged into being a switch hitter. Though he is left handed, he has shown promise hitting from the right side of the plate.

In the minor leagues, Freeland garnered a high on-base percentage by drawing 91 walks in 2024. He finished with a .387 OBP and an .829 OPS.

In addition, he has the potential to hit 20 or more home runs. During the 2024 season, Freeland hit 18 home runs.

On defense, Freeland is quick, can cover ground, and has good arm strength. Furthermore, he has shown flashes of versatility in playing shortstop, second base, and third base.