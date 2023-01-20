Jaylen Brown didn’t look as sharp as he normally does in his return from a three-game absence. But he hit timely shots right when Boston Celtics needed him to send the Golden State Warriors home with a loss.

Among Brown's six makes was the game-tying three-pointer that sent the game to overtime:

“What a welcome back, right?” Jaylen Brown said after playing 41 minutes in his first game back since January 11th. “Chasing Curry around all game. But I love it. That’s a part of the challenge. I wouldn’t want it any other way. And I’m happy it came out to be a win.”

Neither Brown nor Jayson Tatum had an efficient shooting night from the field. The two Celtics wings combined to shoot 15 of 45 from the field for just 33 percent. But to both of them, the only statistic that matters is the final score.

Asked whether the win over the Warriors was a “hurdle” they finally overcame after losing the first rematch in December, Brown was vocal that the team just wants to view it as one game like any other.

“You can say that. Or you can say it’s one game. … Just want to keep the vibes going and keep getting wins.”

The Boston Celtics have looked like the best team in the NBA this season, both in the standings and on-court impact. Playing to avenge last season doesn’t suit them when they’re looking like the frontrunners this season. Dispatching a Warriors side currently fighting for a play-in slot should just be business as usual – and they’re acting like it.