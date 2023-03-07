Jayson Tatum has been tearing it up for the Boston Celtics this entire season. So much so, that he’s now considered one of the frontrunners for this year’s Most Valuable Player crown. There are more than a few folks out there who believe that Tatum deserves to receive MVP honors this season, and apparently, one of them happens to be Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George.

On a recent episode of his podcast, George was asked who his MVP is this year. It was at this point that the Clippers swingman decided to talk up Tatum’s credentials as the top dog in the league:

“What Tatum is doing is impressive,” George said. “Young guy went to the Finals last year, like he could have very well been satisfied with that. He’s got better, though. His game has gotten better and he’s confident with who he is as a player in this league now, and it’s showing. 40 balls, 50 balls, like he’s going crazy. And what is Boston? First in the East? You got to give it to Tatum.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For what it’s worth, the Celtics are now second in the East amid their three-game losing skid. However, George’s argument still stands in that Jayson Tatum has indeed established himself as one of the best players in the NBA today.

The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, to name a couple, will definitely have something to say about Paul George’s bold take here. Neither Giannis nor Jokic will come out with a verbal rebuttal, but you can be sure that both superstars will let their game do the talking. For his part, though, Jayson Tatum won’t be backing down.