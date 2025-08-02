Matt Campbell has helped the Iowa State Cyclones grow in the Big 12, earning a contract extension in the process.

Campbell's current contract was going to run until the end of the 2028 season. However, he will be with the Cyclones until the conclusion of the 2032 campaign, getting a four-year extension from the program, per Max Olsen.

“Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell have finalized his extension through 2032. He’ll earn $5 million per year in total compensation,” Olsen wrote on Friday.

“The 3x Big 12 Coach of the Year took a discount on the deal to ensure his staff pool increased and allowed ISU to allocate an additional $1 million in rev-share funds for football, sources told ESPN.”

What's next for Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell stands on the field before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium.
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

It's clear that Iowa State appreciates a lot that Matt Campbell did for the program. Handling the reins since 2016, the Cyclones has returned to the heights of being a fierce opponent for Big 12 squads.

Campbell sports a respectable 64-51 record after nine seasons with seven winning campaigns. He has obtained eight or more wins in a season four times, with last season being his best to date.

2024 saw the Cyclones have a spectacular performance in the Big 12. They finished with an 11-3 record, going 7-2 in conference play as they secured second place. Despite losing the conference championship game to Arizona State, they ended the campaign on a high note after beating the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

It marks the best season in program history, a testament to the talent Campbell is as a head coach. Iowa State never had 10 or 11 wins in a season until Campbell helped them break the barrier last season, earning his extension in the process.

2025 will be an intriguing year for Iowa State. They finished last season with the 15th spot in the AP Top 25, cementing their place as one of the best teams in the country. What will matter is whether they can handle the expectations that will be on them when they start their opener against Kansas State on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. ET.

More NCAA Football News
North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to those attending his hiring announcement at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Bill Belichick adds to stellar North Carolina recruiting day with 4-star Tennessee flipLorenzo J Reyna ·
Clark Atlanta has announced an NIL partnership with MOGL, making them the latest HBCU athletics department to embrace the NIL era.
Clark Atlanta sees star receiver return from transfer portalRandall Barnes ·
North Carolina Tar Heels chancellor Lee Roberts presents a cut off sweatshirt to new head coach Bill Belichick at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Bill Belichick secures ‘massive’ addition in former USC, Oregon commitLorenzo J Reyna ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Arch Manning Texas hype draws honest admission from analystLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oregon coach Dan Lanning during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon Ducks’ plan after flurry of losses on defenseMiguel La Torre ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Texas WR pokes fun at Quinn Ewers amid Arch Manning takeoverAlex House ·