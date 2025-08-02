Matt Campbell has helped the Iowa State Cyclones grow in the Big 12, earning a contract extension in the process.

Campbell's current contract was going to run until the end of the 2028 season. However, he will be with the Cyclones until the conclusion of the 2032 campaign, getting a four-year extension from the program, per Max Olsen.

“Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell have finalized his extension through 2032. He’ll earn $5 million per year in total compensation,” Olsen wrote on Friday.

“The 3x Big 12 Coach of the Year took a discount on the deal to ensure his staff pool increased and allowed ISU to allocate an additional $1 million in rev-share funds for football, sources told ESPN.”

What's next for Matt Campbell, Iowa State

It's clear that Iowa State appreciates a lot that Matt Campbell did for the program. Handling the reins since 2016, the Cyclones has returned to the heights of being a fierce opponent for Big 12 squads.

Campbell sports a respectable 64-51 record after nine seasons with seven winning campaigns. He has obtained eight or more wins in a season four times, with last season being his best to date.

2024 saw the Cyclones have a spectacular performance in the Big 12. They finished with an 11-3 record, going 7-2 in conference play as they secured second place. Despite losing the conference championship game to Arizona State, they ended the campaign on a high note after beating the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

It marks the best season in program history, a testament to the talent Campbell is as a head coach. Iowa State never had 10 or 11 wins in a season until Campbell helped them break the barrier last season, earning his extension in the process.

2025 will be an intriguing year for Iowa State. They finished last season with the 15th spot in the AP Top 25, cementing their place as one of the best teams in the country. What will matter is whether they can handle the expectations that will be on them when they start their opener against Kansas State on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. ET.