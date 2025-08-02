The New York Yankees were one of the busiest teams in the league before the trade deadline, as the front office managed to improve the depth of the lineup and the bullpen. However, since the deadline has passed, there have been questions as to who will serve as the closer moving forward. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone supported Devin Williams to remain in that role.

Although the Yankees traded for closers Camilo Doval and David Bednar, Boone admits that Williams will get the bulk of ninth-inning opportunities for the Yankees, per Insider Bryan Hoch. The 52-year-old manager likes what he's seen from Devin Williams this season and wants to see him remain as the team's go-to closer.

“I feel like Devin is in a really good place,” said Boone. “Obviously, he had a rough outing [Wednesday] night, but really, it's been a couple of months of excellent work on the heels of what's been a few years of dominance.”

Williams, who is 30 years old, has had a bit of a roller coaster season with the Yankees. Despite that, he's managed to collect 17 saves so far while owning a 5.01 ERA and 1.137 WHIP while recording 57 strikeouts through 41.1 innings pitched. New York will want him to bring down that ERA and WHIP in the final two months of the regular season with the playoffs right around the corner.

The Yankees' bullpen, which was already viewed as a good group, is even better now after the trade deadline. Doval and Bednar are likely going to split the setup role, for now at least. If Williams goes on a cold streak or struggles a bit too much in the final stretch of the regular season, a change certainly could be made.

New York aims to remain firmly in the playoff mix over the weekend. The Yankees are taking on the Miami Marlins in a three-game series, with the first already underway on Friday night.