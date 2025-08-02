The New York Yankees were one of the busiest teams in the league before the trade deadline, as the front office managed to improve the depth of the lineup and the bullpen. However, since the deadline has passed, there have been questions as to who will serve as the closer moving forward. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone supported Devin Williams to remain in that role.

Although the Yankees traded for closers Camilo Doval and David Bednar, Boone admits that Williams will get the bulk of ninth-inning opportunities for the Yankees, per Insider Bryan Hoch. The 52-year-old manager likes what he's seen from Devin Williams this season and wants to see him remain as the team's go-to closer.

“I feel like Devin is in a really good place,” said Boone. “Obviously, he had a rough outing [Wednesday] night, but really, it's been a couple of months of excellent work on the heels of what's been a few years of dominance.”

Williams, who is 30 years old, has had a bit of a roller coaster season with the Yankees. Despite that, he's managed to collect 17 saves so far while owning a 5.01 ERA and 1.137 WHIP while recording 57 strikeouts through 41.1 innings pitched. New York will want him to bring down that ERA and WHIP in the final two months of the regular season with the playoffs right around the corner.

The Yankees' bullpen, which was already viewed as a good group, is even better now after the trade deadline. Doval and Bednar are likely going to split the setup role, for now at least. If Williams goes on a cold streak or struggles a bit too much in the final stretch of the regular season, a change certainly could be made.

New York aims to remain firmly in the playoff mix over the weekend. The Yankees are taking on the Miami Marlins in a three-game series, with the first already underway on Friday night.

More New York Yankees News
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval (75) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Yankees’ Camilo Doval, David Bednar can’t contain excitement after joining stacked bullpenZachary Howell ·
New York Yankees injured right fielder Aaron Judge (99) takes live batting practice before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Judge takes big step toward injury return before Marlins seriesMike Gianakos ·
Ryan McMahon, Carlos Correa, Mason MIller
Yankees headline biggest 2025 MLB trade deadline winnersChristopher Hennessy ·
Fans react to Yankees' shocking Marcus Stroman move
Fans react to Yankees’ shocking Marcus Stroman moveChris Spiering ·
New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) reacts after walking Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas (not pictured) with the bases loaded to surrender a run during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees release Marcus Stroman immediately after trade deadlineChristopher Hennessy ·
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks on against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at loanDepot Park.
Yankees rumors: Why New York didn’t trade for Sandy AlcantaraMalik Brown ·