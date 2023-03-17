A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

On Wednesday night, Jayson Tatum put Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert on a nasty poster. The Boston Celtics superstar did not come out of the incident unscathed, however, after Tatum hit the deck hard following a scary fall. Unsurprisingly, the Celtics are now taking the necessary precautions on their star forward ahead of Friday’s matchup against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Blazers

Tatum was in a lot of pain the moment he hit the floor. It took him some time to get up, and while he was able to play through the injury, the Boston superstar has now been tagged as questionable to play on Friday due to a left hip contusion, per the Celtics on Twitter.

Before anything else, here’s the exact play where Tatum suffered the injury against the Timberwolves:

JAYSON TATUM DETONATES ON RUDY GOBERT 😱🔨pic.twitter.com/kp59j6VDh1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

That clearly hurt. Although, Tatum was able to soldier on and finish the game and help the Celtics secure a hard-fought 104-102 victory against the Timberwolves. Tatum, however, went an uncharacteristic 4-of-16 from the floor for 22 points. He shot 0-of-8 from distance as well, and his hip might have been bothering him throughout the game.

In other injury news, the Celtics have also listed Robert Williams, Payton Pritchard, and Danilo Gallinari as out for Friday’s matchup against the Blazers. As it is, it seems like it’s Jaylen Brown who’s going to have to do the heavy lifting for Boston against Portland, with Grant Williams also potentially returning to the starting lineup if Tatum is unable to go.