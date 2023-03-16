James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Jayson Tatum has put Rudy Gobert on a poster in the Boston Celtics’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves before suffering a scary fall on the way down.

JAYSON TATUM DETONATES ON RUDY GOBERT 😱🔨pic.twitter.com/kp59j6VDh1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

The move came in the early stages of the second half with the Celtics leading the game by six points. Tatum, who had 14 points up until the dunk, was on the receiving end of a nifty bounce pass from teammate Marcus Smart as he cut to the bucket, before rising up for the right-handed flush.

Gobert, who was guarding Al Horford in the weak side corner, was late to help, failing to get to the athletic Tatum in time. The block attempt ended in an awkward mid-air collision, with Tatum’s body twisting in the air as he hung onto the rim following the stuff.

Despite looking hurt in the aftermath of the collision, however, Tatum was able to get up and continue playing, completing the and-1 opportunity which was given to him by the French big man.

The foul concluded a bad little period for Gobert, who up until that point in the game had put 11 boards and five rebounds on the board. Just ten seconds earlier, after a putback dunk off his own miss, he was handed a technical foul by the refs – with Jayson Tatum converting that free throw. This incident came on the very next possession, and saw him receive a flagrant-type-1 personal foul to go along with his tech. It wasn’t the first time in the game that Rudy Gobert ruffled a few Celtics feathers either, after a stray elbow to the masked face of Jaylen Brown resulted in a scuffle a little earlier.