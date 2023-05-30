A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are on the cusp of making NBA history with a win in Game 7 against the Miami Heat Monday night. From an individual perspective, Tatum has already entered his name into the record books before the final buzzer of the game, as he has just surpassed Larry Bird for the most points by a Celtics player over the course of two consecutive playoffs, per ESPN Stats & Info.

With 10 points tonight, Jayson Tatum has passed Larry Bird in 1984-85 for the most points over a 2-postseason span in Celtics history.

In the 1984 and 1985 NBA Playoffs, Bird mustered a total of 1,152 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field across 43 total games. Jayson Tatum, on the other hand, entered Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals with 1,144 points on 44.1 field goal percentage over 43 games as well. Tatum scored just seven points in the first half and eventually moved past Larry Legend with his first bucket in the second half.

Bird and the Celtics reached the NBA Finals in 1984 and defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games. They returned to the NBA Finals the following year but the Lakers got their revenge, winning the title after beating Boston in six games.

Jayson Tatum will gladly exchange his new franchise record for an NBA title, which remains to be a missing item on his resume. At the time of this writing, though, the Celtics are down big against Jimmy Butler and the Heat, who have established a double-digit lead at halftime and remain in full control in the second half.