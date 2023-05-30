A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jayson Tatum is without a doubt the most important player for the Boston Celtics in Monday’s do-or-die Game 7 matchup against the Miami Heat. The problem for Boston, however, is that their superstar suffered what appears to be a concerning injury scare in literally the first play of the game.

Tatum ended up landing on Gabe Vincent’s foot after a shot attempt, and the Celtics talisman looked like he was in significant pain as he stood up to take his free throws:

Jayson Tatum came down awkwardly on his left ankle on the first possession of Game 7 😬 He remained in the game.pic.twitter.com/LKgHLTsxqj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 30, 2023

Tatum was able to go ahead and take his free throws right after the play, though he ended up splitting the pair. He was also seen grimacing in pain as he jogged back to the opposite part of the floor in the succeeding play.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As it was noted by NBA legend Reggie Miller on the broadcast, that looked like a pretty significant ankle turn. Fortunately for Celtics fans, Tatum was able to carry on, and it looks like he’s going to be playing through the pain. After all, this is Game 7 we’re talking about here, and this could very well be Boston’s last game of the season. Nonetheless, Tatum might not be a hundred percent because of this early injury, and this could be a development that will be worth monitoring the rest of the way.

We will be sure to pass along any new information as they come, but as it is, Jayson Tatum looks like he’s good to go.