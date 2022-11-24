Published November 24, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan

Jayson Tatum is quickly cementing himself as one of the best players in Boston Celtics franchise history. Over the course of the 2022-23 season, Tatum has averaged 30.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists, his latest effort being a 37-point, 13-rebound masterclass to spur the Celtics to victory over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

In the process of putting up such monster numbers, Tatum surpassed arguably the greatest Celtic in history, the late Bill Russell, for ninth on the Celtics’ all-time list of most games with a 30-point, 10-rebound effort, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Russell scored over 30 points only 15 times in his career. His single-game career-high in points is 37, which he tallied twice against rivals Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia Warriors.

On the other hand, Jayson Tatum, through six seasons of his career, has already put up 74 games of over 30 points. This season alone, Tatum has nine such games. He’s clearly made a leap as a scorer, which is frightening, given how he already was one of the best scorers in the league prior to this season.

Nevertheless, while the 6’10 Celtics legend was never the scorer Tatum is, etching your name alongside one of the most successful athletes in the entire history of sports is no small feat. There’s a reason why Russell’s number “6” is on every team’s jersey this season.

Jayson Tatum will definitely have his sights set, beyond an MVP award, on achieving what Bill Russell was able to pull off 11 times at least once. And with the Celtics seemingly determined to avenge their 2022 Finals loss after such a hot start to the season, that dream may not be too far from being a reality.