For the second game in a row, late-game execution was a problem for the Boston Celtics. With a chance to take the lead against the New York Knicks with just 7.1 seconds left in overtime, Jaylen Brown missed two crucial free throws in Boston’s Thursday night loss.

If Brown had made both shots from the charity stripe, the C’s would’ve nabbed a one-point lead. Yet, like their loss to Miami on Tuesday, the Green Team failed to lock up the game in the final seconds.

When interim coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about Brown’s unfortunate misses, he responded with nothing but love for the star guard.

“I love you Jaylen,” he said. “I love you Jaylen and I believe in you.”

While fans might be upset with Brown and the rest of the C’s as a result of their three-game losing streak, Mazzulla clearly has no shortage of trust in his players.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status ahead of rivalry clash vs. Celtics, revealed

Paolo Songco ·

New York Knicks, James Dolan

Knicks owner James Dolan’s blunt reaction to question about selling franchise amid controversy

Alex House ·

James Dolan, Leon Rose, Knicks

James Dolan’s Leon Rose take will concern Knicks fans

Quinn Allen ·

Boston doesn’t have much time to lament its loss, as the rival Los Angeles Lakers come to Beantown on Saturday night. With Anthony Davis back in the lineup and LeBron James hungry to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, the Celtics will certainly have their hands full.

After that, they’ll have another tough matchup versus the Brooklyn Nets, which will feature recently named All-Star starters Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum going head-to-head. If the C’s want to avoid slipping in the standings and losing their first-place spot to the surging Philadelphia 76ers, they’ll have to tighten up and start to excel again down the stretch rather than wilt away.