Boston sports fans are blessed. Apart from the Boston Celtics, they also have the Boston Bruins to cheer for, with both franchises considered among the best this season in their respective leagues. But Thursday night is not a good time to be Celtics and Bruins fan because it’s the first time in nearly 400 days that the two teams each absorbed a loss on the same day.

“The Bruins and Celtics lose on the same day for the first time since Jan. 6, 2022,” per ESPN Stats & Info.

It was still an incredible run for the Celtics and the Bruins. It’s not always that both teams play on the same day, but over the course of over a year, there were certainly several times in which one of them won at home while the other emerged victorious in enemy territory.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics couldn’t stop their tailspin, as they lost to the visiting New York Knicks at TD Garden to the tune of a 120-117 score. Knicks free throws doomed the Celtics in overtime, with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett sinking four shots from the foul line toward the end of the contest. The Celtics had chances to tie the game but Tatum missed a three-ball while Malcolm Brogdon’s attempt from deep was blocked by Jalen Brunson. The Celtics are now on a three-game losing skid, which they will look to put an end to on Saturday versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brad Marchand and the Bruins, on the other hand, saw their six-game win streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena down in Tampa. Pavel Zacha tied the game at 2-2 for the Bruins with an early goal in the third period but Boston allowed Victor Hedman to score the eventual game-winner 13 minutes into the final period.

The Bruins will also play on Saturday versus the Florida Panthers, so Boston fans can hope for a win-win day for both teams this weekend.