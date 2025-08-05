The hype is high for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Travis Hunter. And his position on the depth chart reveals what the team thinks about him. Also, Hunter sent a defiant message about thriving on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

There are many NFL observers who don’t think Hunter’s body would hold up to play on both sides of the ball. The league is unforgiving in terms of physicality, even to go one way.

But Hunter plans to defy the odds. Whether he is successful remains to be seen.

Jaguars WR Travis Hunter has big plans

One thing working in Hunter’s favor is his conditioning, according to espn.com.

“That's unbelievably rare,” offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said. “I don't know that I've seen anything like it, with that level of conditioning before. Obviously, he's expected to do something that I have not seen another player do, that none of us have seen before. It is once again a testament to his work, his training in the heat in the summer, to be able to come out here and do this.

“It is hot. No joke. There are guys out here struggling to just do one. And he's doing multiple things, juggling different things mentally, physically. It's a testament to his work. The conditioning is definitely apparent.”

Hunter seems to be taking it all in stride.

“They actually trust me,” Hunter said. “They put a lot on my plate, but I just have to go out there and continue to attack the work that they give me.”

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis said Hunter looks like it all fits for him.

“He's just so comfortable,” Lewis said. “He's confident in what he does. He knows the spotlight's on him. He just goes out there and handles business.”

And receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has noticed as well.

“Being able to go out there and execute the plays and knowing the ins and outs,” Thomas said. “Just being in his playbook, learning the playbook, knowing what he has, not having to second-guess himself or think twice about what he has. That's probably the biggest thing.”