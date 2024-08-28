The Boston Celtics are ready to defend their championship. After running through the playoffs last season, the C's are bringing almost the exact same team back — a major advantage.

The Celtics weren’t at risk of losing their championship team this offseason but took some major steps to keep the squad together for the foreseeable future, handing out contract extensions to Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Sam Hauser this offseason (plus one to Jrue Holiday before the playoffs) while also re-signing Xavier Tillman, Luke Kornet and Neemias Qeuta. The only departure was that of Svi Mykhailiuk, who went to the Utah Jazz and they brought in rookie wing Baylor Scheierman.

That level of continuity will help Boston a lot. Holiday said that the Celtics have a “head start on other teams” because of it, according to Zack Cox of the Boston Herald.

Celtics entering 2024-25 season as championship favorites

Everyone is going to be gunning for the Celtics this season. But that doesn’t mean that anyone will catch them. All their main competition has to implement new starters, which should make them better but is also something Boston has already done.

The Philadelphia 76ers landing Paul George and Caleb Martin definitely makes them better but it will be an adjustment to bring them in. The New York Knicks fast-tracking chemistry by landing another Villanova standout, Mikal Bridges, gives them some major rotation moves to consider, especially with Isaiah Hartenstein gone. Both those teams and Eastern Conference foes may make more midseason tweaks, which will take more adjusting.

It’s better to make those upgrades than to not but it may take time for things to really click. Not only do the Celtics not have to worry about bringing in new starters but even with the additions, those other teams probably won’t reach their level. Boston has many indicators of being an all-time great team. For as great as the Sixers' trio of stars and the Knicks' super deep team are, the Celtics also share those strengths. They have the best starting lineup in basketball and plenty of help off the bench.

Holiday has felt more and more happy in Boston after being abruptly traded there just before last season. With the team now established and decorated, it will take a lot to topple the Celtics.