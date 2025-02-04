If you’re new to Brawl Stars, you may be wondering which brawlers in the game work the best. But reading an entire tier list can also be draining, especially if you just want to see how certain brawlers perform. So to make it shorter, here’s a Brawl Stars Mythic Brawlers Tier List. Note, that we do not take Mutations into account for this Tier list. These abilities only last for a limited time, and only work in modes with Mutation Modifiers.

Brawl Stars Mythic Brawlers Tier List

Let's take a look at all the brawlers in the Mythic Rarity in this Brawl Stars Mythic Brawlers Tier List. Firstly, the tier list is based off the latest patch.

Brawl Stars Mythic Brawler Tier List – S+ Tier

Tara – Tara is arguably the best brawler in Brawl Stars. She has good range while also dealing a lot of damage up close. Her attacks pierce through enemies, and her Super is extremely clutch. Enemy team has all the gems? Your Super can wipe them all out if they're bunched together. Your opponent has the ball in brawl ball and is close to scoring? Her Super can take them away from the ball and severely damage them

Tara's Support from Beyond Gadget is an instant win button in Heist if you manage to reach the safe in one piece. Her shadows, along with Tara's attack, can win a Heist match in a matter of seconds. Both of her star powers summon a shadow as well, which can either heal her + her teammates, or attack the enemy. Both are incredibly useful and you can't go wrong with either.

The best brawler in all of Brawl Stars also has a Hypercharge ability which increases the area of her Super by 20%. So in case you want to ensure you'll capture that Gem Grabber, use this Hypercharge and your chances increase by a lot. Plus, the added stat boosts make her even better.

Eve – The former best Chromatic Brawler takes a backseat to Tara, but still remains a deadly option. Overall. Eve's range, eggs, gadgets, and star powers all make her scary to fight. Slap a reload gear on her with the Quadruplets gear (which lets her egg spawn an extra hatchling) and watch your opponents suffer. Additionally, Her Gotta Go Gadget is useful for escapes, while her Happy Surprise Star Power lets her spawn an extra hatchling if she can connect her attacks.

Overall, what makes Eve great is her ability to swarm enemies. Single projectile brawlers typically struggle against Eve, especially if their attacks don't pierce or bounce. Plus, she's essentially immune to Mortis if fighting on map with water on it. In fact, most close-range brawlers should stay away from Eve and focus on other opponents. Trying to fight her only lets her charge her Super and cause more mayhem.

As of Season 24, Eve is no longer the only brawler who can hover over water. However, she is one of a few brawlers who possesses a Hypercharge ability. This skill lets her egg continually spawn hatchlings until it decays or gets destroyed. While it's not enough to push her to the very top, it strengthens Eve's case as one of the best brawlers in the game.

Otis – Otis' Silent Seabed Super was, is and will be, a literal game breaker for Brawl Stars. He prevents enemies from doing anything except for move. It feels worse than a stun because of how helpless you feel when muted by him. We recommend his Stencil Glue Star Power, which will mute enemies for an additional second. He has great range, does a lot of damage, and it's easy to aim his shots due to the way they spread out.

Additionally, his main attack covers a long range and relatively wide distance. While impossible to land all three shots from far away, it makes it easier for Otis to land just one shot on the target. This at least prevents the enemy from healing and lets you charge your Super. The former Chromatic Brawler remains in the S tier with his great attacks and utility. Furthermore, he received a slight damage buff to his main attack and Phat Splatter gadget.

Otis now possesses a Hypercharge that lets him stun enemies with his Super. At this point, if Otis hits you with his Super, just prepare to respawn because likely won't survive. He remains among the best brawlers in the game.

S Tier

Lou – The ice man's ability to freeze enemies in multiple ways makes him a menace on any map. Additionally, we love his new Hypercharge, which freezes enemies instantly. Furthermore, Lou's attack range gives him comfortable distance between his enemies. You can either freeze enemies standing in his Super's zone faster (Supercool) or reduce enemy damage output dependent on how frozen they are (Hypothermia). We love him on Hot Zone, Showdown, Gem Grab, or Bounty.

We feel Lou is perhaps one of the most underrated brawlers in Brawl Stars. With a strong main attack that covers a long range, he simply works well in almost any mode. Even if you find yourself in a close-range fight, Lou's freezing mechanics and gadgets all provide him with some chance of escape. Therefore, we recommend unlocking him when you receive the chance. Although he received a nerf to his Super recharge rate last year, we still feel Lou just works too well.

In December 2024, Lou received a buff that decreased his reload speed. He'll freeze foes faster than ever now!

Fang – Fang is without a doubt the best close-range brawler in the game. His main attack has a decent range, even if it doesn't deal much damage. For Fang, charging his Super is more important while he whittles enemy health down. We love his Fresh Kicks Star Power, which recharges his Super completely, should he defeat an enemy with it.

Additionally, Fang's new Hypercharge, despite a few nerfs, still works really well. However, since his Hypercharge rate was decreased by 50% last season, he won't be able to use it as often as he did. Nevertheless, his Hypercharge allows him to use his Super to kick past walls and onto the enemy, making Fang difficult to evade. Overall, even if his Hypercharge received six different nerfs since December, it still gives Fang an edge over his opponents.

Juju – At launch, Juju is an extremely powerful thrower with the ability to use the environments to her advantage. Here's how they work:

On Ground – Juju's Attack deals more damage

On Grass – Juju's attack has increased range

On Water – Juju's attack slows enemies

Juju can walk over the water, and if she attacks you with a Water Element, you'll be slowed down. Then, all she needs to do is chase you on the ground because her Ground element deals more damage. Or, if she's in the grass, she can attack you from farther distances.

But that's not the only thing that makes Juju special. Her Super spawns a voodoo doll named Gris-Gris, a damage-dealing sidekick with potential to cause trouble. If Juju uses her Numbing Needles Star Power, Gris-Gris will slow opponents down with each attack it lands.

All of this said, Juju is not impossible to defeat. Unless she's standing in water, she won't be able to slow you down. Furthermore, she has no other method of stunning or knocking back brawlers, which makes her easier to get close to. Overall, Juju is great, but we anticipate a nerf or two coming to compensate for her strength.

Brawl Stars Mythic Brawler Tier List – A Tier

Melodie – Melodie joined the roster late in Season 24, and she proved much more deadlier than Angelo. While her main attack deals little damage, Melodie comes with a great suite of Star Powers, Gadgets, and a useful Super. For every main attack she lands, a musical note surrounds her, dealing massive damage to enemies nearby.

Overall, Melodie can hold up to three musical notes at a time. Depending on her setup, she can increase her speed with each note (Perfect Pitch), or gain a shield (Interlude). Furthermore, she can also increase the duration of her notes, or increase her movement speed even more with her Star Powers.

Nevertheless, Melodie works really well at chipping away brawlers health, and finishing them off with her notes. Her Super essentially grants her three dashes, which can be used to escape or confront enemies. It'll be impossible to hit a great Melodie player. If only her dash caused knockback or damage, then she'd easily join the S tier.

Melodie has received nothing but nerfs since she released. However, her new Hypecharge ability has skyrocketed her to the top of the A tier. Essentially, it allows Melodie to use up to six maximum notes, and the stat boosts alone make her a menace. Overall, Melodie sits at the top of the A tier, and she's one or two buffs from reaching S tier.

Clancy – Season 29 saw the official release of Clancy. He works similarly to Surge because he can upgrade throughout the battle. Overall, Clancy can upgrade himself two times, with each stage more powerful than the last. His main attack is a long-range projectile in Stage I, but with each stage the number of projectiles increases.

By Stage III, Clancy fires two bullets forward, with two additional bullets firing diagonally (but with less range). At Power Level 11, each bullet deals 1600 damage, which makes Clancy a deadly brawler. When he charges his Super, he fires a torrent of bullets that spread and annihilate everyone in front of him. He also has a wonderful Star Power, Pumping Up, which completely reloads his ammo when he defeats an enemy. Therefore, Clancy could theoretically team wipe and still have ammo to spare for the next wave of respawns.

The one thing that keeps Clancy out of the S+ tier is his transformation. Yes, the one thing that makes him unstoppable is also his biggest flaw. You see, if Clancy struggles to transform to his final Stage during a match, he won't be able to fully utilize himself in battle. While it's extremely easy to upgrade in some modes/maps, it's equally just as difficult to upgrade on others.

Furthermore, we moved Clancy down the A tier because Supercell hit him with several nerfs since his release. Between a decreased super charge rate, a nerfed Super and Main attack damage, and decreased movement speed in Stage III, he's moved down a bit. Nevertheless, Clancy is still a solid brawler to use and fun to play with.

Gray – A brawler with good range who can teleport across the map via Super. Gray is also clutch for many game modes. He can get open right away in Brawl Ball, teleport to the gem grabber, or he can snag some power cubes in showdown, the list is endless. He's also great at chasing weak enemies because of his teleport. His Walking Cane Gadget can pull enemies towards him even through walls so he can get the finishing shot.

We also recommend his New Perspective Star Power, which heals him and his teammates every time they enter his portal. Overall, Gray's makes for one of the best teammates in the game. He's received few balance changes for awhile, keeping near the top of the A tier.

And more importantly, Gray received a new Hypercharge. It allows him to summon a second set of portals which grant a shield to him and his teammates when they pass through. Because of its potential to make a game-changing impact, we moved Gray a bit higher in this tier list.

Sprout – Mandy may have the longest range in the game with her Super, but before her appearance, Sprout dominated the range-game. His ranged attack flies over walls and bounces on them. If used correctly, Sprout's main attack can bounce from one of the map to the other, making your enemies wonder how you got them. He deals good damage for a ranged brawler, and his Super is amazing.

He throws a destructible hedge (wall) that can serve so many purposes. Whether you're escaping from enemies, giving your teammate extra cover, or blocking the goal in Brawl ball, it's too useful to ignore. Sprout's Transplant gadget destroys your current wall and gives you a new one. So you can basically keep yourself covered the whole game if you know when to time your gadget correctly.

Sprout's new Hypercharge damages enemies touch his hedges. While not the craziest ability, the added stat boosts just makes Sprout even more frustrating to fight. He also received a slight damage buff, helping him in tight situations.

Max – Max is the only brawler in the game with 4 ammo (except if Brock has his Rocket No. 4 star power). She's fast, deals good damage, and can be difficult to aim at. Max can either reload faster (Run N Gun) or charge her super (Super Charged) just by walking, which you usually do 24/7 during a match. Her Super gives a speed boost to all teammates and herself.

Max's Super is great for any game mode whether you're trying snag some gems, score a goal, or push to the Heist safe. She's a great brawler for new players too, as she's vey easy to get used to.

Max received a new Hypercharge ability called Unlimited Energy, which increases the speed of all her allies, regardless of where they are. I cannot stress how useful this Hypercharge is, especially in modes where map control is key. We love using it in Brawl Ball, where Max can and her teammates can rush a goal with ease. Therefore, we moved Max up the A tier significantly to celebrate her new ability.

Janet – Janet received multiple buffs in recent updates, elevating her relevance in the meta. We love how Janet's attack pierces through enemies. This makes it easier to deal with swarm types like Charlie's Spiders or Ash's Rats. Additionally, Janet's Super, which lifts her in the air, keeps her out of harms way while she bombs away. We recommend using her in Gem Grab as a carrier, or knockout if you need an escape.

The only thing holding Janet back is how long it takes for her to use her main attack sometimes. We recommend using her Vocal Warm Up Star Power, which increases her focus speed by 30%. That said, the attack still feels delayed, which is something that affects other brawlers like Frank, Hank, Ash, and Kit.

However, Janet's Hypercharge has catapulted her into the A tier. It now grants her full control over her flight, making her Super much more deadly. Furthermore, it makes escaping enemies (or tracking them down) much easier. It creates a lot of opportunities to be clutch, which is why she's near the top now.

Gene – Gene's range is great for charging his Super, which is his specialty. With his super he can pull enemies from the other side of the map. This is very useful in a lot of modes like Gem Grab, Knockout, Brawl Ball, and Showdown. While his main attack is weak, he's great at constantly hitting enemies, preventing them from healing.

Meanwhile, Gene can heal his own teammates with his Magic Puffs Star Power. He also has a useful gadget for pushing away close-range enemies with his Lamp Blowout Gadget. This gadget also heals Gene for 10% of his maximum HP, providing coverage with the knock-back. Overall, he works best a support brawler.

Back in February, Gene received a few buffs to his main attack damage, Spirit Slap Star Power, and Vengeful Spirits Gadget. and in June, he received his very own Hypercharge ability.

Now, to be fair, this ability can either help or hinder you, depending on when you use it. If all your enemies are low on health, and your teammates are near you, then it's not too risky. However, if you're by yourself and decide to pull three enemies all towards you, good luck in trying to survive. That said, we feel it works great for keeping enemies away from objectives. If you need to keep foes out of the Hot Zone, or enemies away from the Brawl Ball goal, Hyper Hands works really well.

Therefore, we moved to the A tier, which is what we said we'd do if he received a good Hypercharge.

Brawl Stars Mythic Brawler Tier List – B Tier

Squeak – When he launched, Squeak used to be one the weaker brawlers in the game, but over time he became more viable with some generous updates. Not only is he adorable, but he packs a punch too. His ranged attack covers a pretty wide area before exploding, causing damage to everyone inside. Since it takes time for his bombs to explode, opponents will feel pressured not to walk through. This gives you the chance to gain map dominance and keep your enemies at bay.

We recommend his Super Sticky Star Power, as it'll slow enemies down who make contact with his super. Residue is a great gadget for seeing inside bushes while also slowing enemies down, however it did have its time reduced to six seconds (previously 8). Overall, the blob-like bomber slipped down in recent updates, but still remains a great brawler.

And fortunately, Squeak received a Hypercharge which lets his Sticky Blombs from his Super bounce and split once more. Overall, this helps Squeak become less predictable and hit more targets. Plus, the stat boosts might help in key situations. For now, we placed Squeak atop the B tier.

If you do use Janet, we recommend you begin aiming once the match begins. This way, you're already at max range for when you reach your enemies.

Chuck – Chuck's initial apocalypse ended, and now we feel like we rarely see the fella. Nevertheless, he's still a solid brawler. What makes Chuck so great is his rapidly charging super, which he can use to place posts or dash to another one he created. The posts serve Chuck too well in any combat situation, whether it's running away, dealing massive damage, or getting back to the objective quickly.

Chuck works extremely well in Heist, where he can dash all the way to the safe if he places his posts to the right spot. We recommend his Ghost train gadget, which lets him dash through walls. Both of his star powers work extremely well, though stealing 33% of your opponent's ammo with Tickets Please seems too good to pass up on.

Chuck received an interesting buff this year which allows him to manually place down Posts within another post's range. While it sounds useful, it might also affect players who need to react quickly in certain situations. Regardless, it should help those who've mastered his play style.

Charlie – Season 21's chromatic brawler received over 15 nerfs and only three buffs since she released, which had us take her out of the A tier awhile back. Nevertheless, we still feel that she poses a threat and works well in multiple modes. That said, let's just take a brief look at some of her nerfs since she launched.

Super Duration now lasts 5 seconds (10 when she launched).

Decreased main attack damage, range, projectile speed, and delay between attacks.

Spiders Gadget decreased to 5 seconds (originally 10). Additionally, Spiders now only have 1120 HP (originally 1760).

Number of hits to charge super increased to 7 (originally 5).

Decreased health reduction of Digestive Health Star Power (deals 25% damage when enemies are cocooned, originally dealt 50%).

Multiple nerfs to her Hypercharge (all brawlers received tweaks, so this isn't too bad).

Overall, Charlie received too many nerfs for us to keep her in the A tier. (She did receive a slight health buff in December, 2024).

Nevertheless, Charlie still works great in modes like Brawl Ball or Gem Grab. Since her Super traps enemies within Cocoons, she can use it to stop a potential goal scorer or gem carrier. Plus, she did receive two buffs recently that increased her main attack damage and Hypercharge recharge rate. She's still a solid Mythic brawler and not a bad choice if you like brawlers with a similar attack (i.e. Carl).

Buster – Buster is a very solid close-range brawler with a fantastic Super. He spawns a reflective shield that shoots projectiles back towards enemies. Additionally, he can pull enemies with his Slo-Mo Replay Gadget. Unfortunately, it doesn't slow enemies anymore, but it still pulls enemies towards you. Both of his Star Powers are good, though we recommend Blockbuster to deal extra damage when near teammates.

The only thing Buster needs to climb up is a Hypercharge or perhaps better Star Powers. Blockbuster increases his attack damage if teammates are close by. However, now you risk being wiped out in one wave of attacks, or giving up too much field in Brawl Ball. Kevlar Vest gives him a slight defensive boost and resistance to knock backs while his Super is active. Overall, the defensive boost is negligible and the Super doesn't last long enough for more value.

Buster has been nerfed a few times since December 2023, with his most recent nerf decreasing his HP by 200, as well as the healing from his Utility Belt Gadget. Regardless, we feel he works well in CQC situations, and provides nice protection for his teammates.

Lily – Lily is somewhere between Frank and Ash. While I don't think she's as good as Ash, she definitely has mechanics and abilities that make her extremely useful.

The best things about Lily include her Super and trait. She can charge her Super by standing near enemies, and her Super allows her to teleport next to enemies. This opens up a brief window for Lily to destroy her opponent and make her way to the objective. Overall, she serves a great role as a tanky brawler with capabilities of traversing the map quickly.

The only problem with Lily is her delayed attack, and one ammo that results in longer waiting times to attack again. While we love her ability to get up close and personal, she still needs to wipe out her enemies. Considering most brawlers have techniques to stun, slow, knock back, or evade, it's hard for Lily to really thrive.

Lily also just received a couple of nerfs in the beginning of July. While her health only received a 100 HP decrease, her main attack went down from 1200 per attack to 1060 (Power level 1). As a close range brawler, Lily needs to be able to wipe out opponents quickly. While we didn't move her down, we'll be monitoring what happens to her in the coming updates.

Willow – When Willow first came out, many were excited to see her super (Hex), which lets her control enemies. While it works in some situations, it almost always works against her. Hex heals enemies completely. If the opponent can just stay away from the Hexed teammate for a few seconds, they'll get a shiny new teammate with full health.

Willow, meanwhile, will be alone, unable to move, and open to attack. And since Hex is a ranged attack that requires you to be within 8.3 tiles, you need to find a well-covered spot. Finding the perfect Hex Spot, and making the most of it for four seconds isn't always easy. But a recent nerf increased its size, so you'll have an easier time knocking foes down.

Her main attack is good though, as it deals damage over time, and keeps enemies from healing. We recommend her Love Is Blind Star Power, where you can reduce enemy reload speeds by 30%. Both of her gadgets are okay, as they can both maybe get you out of a pinch, if need be. Additionally, Willow received multiple buffs since she released, including buffs to her HP, Super Range, and Star Powers. Her most recent buff increased her Shield while mind controlling.

Mortis – Mortis is one of the most fun brawlers to play with. A lot of people love playing as him, but many don't know how to. The problem with Mortis is that he needs to make actual contact to strike an enemy. Most other close range brawlers can take him down quickly, so long as he doesn't have his Super. This means most Mortis players are either too aggressive or too passive, usually never in between.

However, Mortis has great Star Powers and gadgets. His Creepy Harvest Star Power restores HP if he takes down an enemy, while his Survival Shovel Gadget increases his reload speed. We also like the Combo Spinner gadget, which is great if you need to add a little extra damage to your attacks.

Additionally, Mortis' long dash now charges regardless of his ammo. So even if you're low on ammo, our vampiric shovel-slasher gets to charge one of his most important moves throughout the whole match. In fact, since 2023, Mortis has only received buffs. Furthermore, he received increase attack damage to his main attack and Combo Spinner Gadget.

Lastly, Mortis' new Hypercharge essentially lets him turn his Super into a boomerang. This doubles up his opportunity to wipe out enemies and receive HP in the process. Plus, the added stat boosts make Mortis even more powerful. For the first time, he enters the B tier in our Mythic Brawler tier list.

Mr. P – Mr. P finally received some buffs in a recent update which helped his porters become more viable. While recent balance changes have been more favorable towards him, he's still got some issues to fix. It is nice that his attack can hit enemies twice, but he's only as good as his Super allows him.

Mr. P places a turret that spawns little porters that chase and damage enemies. He can either buff them (Service Bell) or spawn an extra porter (Porter Reinforcements). His star powers can either increase his main attack (Handle With Care) or his porter's stats (Revolving Door). But the problem with Mr. P is that if his porter is destroyed, he's not really that useful. He's not a threat if he doesn't have some backup.

Overall, Mr. P used to be among the best ranged brawlers in the game. Now he sits around the middle of the pack, still relevant thanks to his Super and attack mechanic.

Brawl Stars Mythic Brawler Tier List – C Tier

Moe – Moe is pretty good, but not as powerful as you'd expect. While his main attack splits off and deals a lot of damage, the attack pattern is a bit more predictable than Spike with his Curveball. While I like how each stone deals the same amount of damage, it's still not super easy to land shots.

But thankfully, Moe's Super does give him great opportunities to wipe out an enemy with his Super. With it, he drills towards his foes, damaging opponents along the way. When he resurfaces, Moe controls his machine for a few seconds before returning back to normal. He can use this phase to deal massive amounts of damage in seconds, or break walls with his Rat Race Gadget.

We moved Moe down to the C tier due to a few nerfs he's received since launch. The biggest nerf affected his reload speed, which makes Moe less intimidating on the field. Furthermore, Supercell decreased his Super damage, making it less worthwhile to use. Overall, Moe had a nice run, but now we find it hard to recommend him.

Ollie – Ollie is a high-HP brawler with a solid main attack, even if it doesn't deal a lot of damage. It pierces through enemies, and he even charges his super when taking damage. Unfortunately, that's about the only good thing about Ollie.

Both of his gadgets essentially hypnotize his enemies for one second, but in some situations, that's not enough time to make something happen. Furthermore, Ollie's own Super silences himself. Sure, it'll hypnotize nearby enemies and drag them towards you, but it can also be cancelled by stuns, knockbacks, and pulls. And at the end of the day, his super only deals 1600 damage at power level 11, which really won't do much other than distract enemies.

Overall, Ollie has a solid main attack, but that's about all you're getting from the self-proclaimed King of Brawl Stars. However, he does have his uses in modes like Gem Grab or Brawl Ball.

Buzz – Buzz's ability to stun brawlers is hampered by the fact that many brawlers have an ability to escape it. Whether they have a jump, slowing, or stunning gadget, it seems escaping Buzz isn't too difficult. Additionally, some Buzz players focus too much on either charging their super or wasting their lives. We recommend Buzz's Eyes Sharp Star Power, to increase your Super charging range by 33%. However, you'll still need to rely on cover and bushes to make the most of this former chromatic brawler.

However, Buzz, like most close-range brawlers, suffer in a meta that seemingly favors long range brawlers/throwers. We only recommend using him in team-based modes where your teammates can at least provide cover. Nevertheless, Buzz sits around the middle of the pack for close-range heroes.

Not long ago, Buzz received a very good Hypercharge ability, which lets him re-use his Super if he hits a wall with Torpedo Throw. While it doesn't pull him out of the C tier, Buzz is slowly crawling back up the rankings with a great new ability. We love to see close-range brawlers become more powerful to elevate their presence in matches.

Byron – Byron, has been nerfed into irrelevancy since his launch. While he has great range, his reload speed is still pretty slow slow, and he can't get his shots off as fast as he used to. As a healer, Byron is decent, but you're forced to decide whether between healing your teammates or attacking enemies. Look at Poco, who can heal and attack at the same time with his Da Capo Star power). Then, look at Pam, who can also do the same (Mama's Hug) while also placing a healing turret.

Byron can heal teammates or damage enemies with his Super, which does do a good amount of damage. However, once again you're forced to decide which will be better off for your team. He's not the worst brawler, but as a healer he's not the greatest. At the very least, he only needs three shots to charge his super instead of 4. This buff helps get him out of the D tier and into C. However, he remains the worst of the Mythic Brawlers right now.

R-T – R-T's long range helps him out, but as a single projectile brawler, he has his weaknesses. We love his ability to mark enemies, though unlike Belle's super, it doesn't last forever. Additionally, his Super form, which splits him into two, leaves his stationary form vulnerable to attack. Furthermore, it turns his active form into a carbon copy of Jacky, which isn't exactly a good thing.

That said, R-T does do a good job of tracking brawlers down. It's difficult to get the first shot on him in open maps, unless you use another long range option like Mandy or Piper. R-T's Super form also helps on maps with tons of walls and cover, making him useful in several modes.

If using R-T, try checking out his Hacks Gadget and Quick Maths Star Power to get the most out of his main attack. Supercell also enabled his ability to float over water during his Super, making him a bit more effective in his other form.

Ruffs – Ruffs is only as good as the teammates surrounding him. His super is fantastic, but if your teammates die within seconds of receiving your upgrade, it will all be for nothing. However, we do like Ruffs' main attack, which ricochets off walls. Additionally, his super deals damage before it releases an upgrade for teammates. Nevertheless, using Ruffs only works when playing with a dedicated team of friends.

But Ruffs did receive a Hypercharge ability that lets his Super deal more damage. Plus, if you pick up his power-up, you receive a fully charged Hypercharge. As of right now, not every brawler has a Hypercharge, so the latter effect might not make a difference. But the stat boosts and stronger Super help Ruffs crawl out of the D tier.

Brawl Stars Mythic Brawler Tier List – D Tier

Doug – Doug is similar to Jacky, who just so happens to be one of the worst brawlers in the meta. Doug is one of those brawlers who deals more damage the closer he is. But with so many brawlers having jump, stun, slow, or knock-back abilities, it's difficult for him to get up close and personal. He's able to heal teammates, which is always nice, but his healing isn't that effective right now.

We recommend using his Extra Mustard gadget, since the extra damage may be what you need to defeat the enemy. But as of right now, we recommend waiting to unlock Doug until Supercell gets a chance to rework him.

However, as low as we placed him, Doug is actually pretty overpowered in modes like Brawl Ball. His Super can bring him back to life, where he'll just cause more mayhem in maps covered in walls. So while he ranks on the bottom of this list he's actually an S tier in specific modes/maps.

Mico – Mico is fun and yet also very weird to use. Imagine using a Mortis who hopped instead of dashing forward, with an extremely slow reload speed. Overall, the idea seems great, but Mico really doesn't feel like a threat. While he avoids damage in mid-air, so many Brawlers have ways to avoid at least 1-2 of his attacks. Additionally, aiming with Mico can be tricky unless you know exactly where your target is going.

If you want to use him, check out his Presto Gadget and Monkey Business Star Power. At least with these abilities, you can jump farther and even steal enemy ammo. Furthermore, his Hypercharge ability stuns enemies with his Super. He also received a slight health buff, though it won't make him that much better to use.

That wraps it up for the Brawl Stars Mythic Brawlers Tier List. Check out our Rare, Super Rare, Epic, and Legendary Brawler Tier lists if you're interested in those too.

