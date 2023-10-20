After announcing his retirement, former Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala dropped a bold Jrue Holiday take on ESPN First Take. Iguodala said that Holiday, who is now with the Boston Celtics, is “the most underrated player of this generation.”

“[Jrue Holiday] is the most underrated player of this generation,” Iguodala responded after being asked which team he trusts to go to the NBA Finals this season. “For him to not make all-defensive team every single year, every year he's been in the league… I spent some time with him in Philly, I saw that at a young age. This guy's different… So I'm a huge Jrue Holiday fan, what he brings to the table.”

Iguodala ultimately answered the question with the Celtics. He mentioned that the Milwaukee Bucks are “talented” but he wants to see how their rotation will look following the Damian Lillard trade.

Jrue Holiday's impact on Celtics

Losing Marcus Smart hurt Boston. There is no question about that. In addition to being a superb defender, Smart was one of Boston's leaders.

The Celtics were still viewed as a contender following the Smart trade, but there was uncertainty at the point guard position. Boston addressed that uncertainty in a major way by acquiring Holiday.

Jrue Holiday is one of the better defenders in the league, something CJ McCollum agreed with during a recent exclusive interview with ClutchPoints. Holiday is a veteran capable of offering leadership as well.

The Celtics now feature one of the best starting lineups in the NBA with Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis leading the charge. Milwaukee, and other contenders will play competitive brands of basketball, but the Celtics should have a strong chance of making a deep playoff run.

Though, in similar fashion to the Bucks' Lillard situation, the Celtics still need to develop chemistry with new stars on the roster like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.