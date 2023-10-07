Players don't always have any say in what goes on in the front office, so you can never be sure how they'll react to a big trade. However, it's safe to say that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is a fan of the front office's recent move for two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday.

Although the massive deal sent away reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and center Robert Williams III, Tatum likes what he sees with Holiday, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“I'm extremely happy to have [Jrue],” Jayson Tatum said. “Jrue's one of the most well-respected guys in this league. He's a champion. We won a gold medal together two summers ago. So, I know him pretty well and know he is a hell of a player, a hell of a teammate.”

Prior to this blockbuster trade, the Celtics had zero rostered players who had won a championship. Now, they'll have a 2021 NBA champion in Holiday, who knows what it takes to get over the hump in the playoffs.

The 33-year-old complements Boston's lineup nicely, as he can serve as the primary ball-handler and a defensive leader. Holiday can score too, yet he's also a master facilitator, meaning Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis won't have to worry about the offense becoming overly crowded.

Boston's bench took a hit in order to acquire Holiday, as there's no proven backup center without Williams III (assuming Al Horford starts). Hopefully, the Green Team's elite top guys will make up for their mediocre depth, but don't be surprised if President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens makes some moves before the trade deadline.

Regardless, the C's will boast a fearsome starting five when their 2023-24 NBA season tips off on Wednesday, October 25.