Luka Doncic is embracing a fresh start as the face of the Los Angeles Lakers. In the midst of a promotional tour for the Jordan brand, the five-time All-Star agreed to a three-year, $165 million contract extension that will keep him in Los Angeles through at least 2027-28.

Six months removed from his bombshell trade from the Dallas Mavericks, he's leaving the baggage of his surprise exit behind him.

“He’s only looking forward. And he’s here. He wants to get the best players here. He wants to win, and he knows it starts with him,” Doncic's manager, Lara Beth Seager, told the Athletic. “And I think that’s what he proved this offseason. ‘OK, everyone wants to say or people think that they know me or I’m not a leader or I’m this way, or I’m that way, I don’t care. They can think and say whatever they want. I’m gonna show them who I am.’”

With LeBron James turning 41 in December, the Lakers have handed the keys to their franchise to Doncic. The 26-year-old has plenty to prove following a messy breakup with the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic moving forward as Lakers' leader after signing max extension

Concerns about Doncic's commitment to his body and long-term viability as a franchise centerpiece led Dallas to trade him for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. At the time of the deal, the superstar guard was sidelined by a recurring calf injury.

Article Continues Below

After returning to the court with the Lakers, Doncic's conditioning was subpar for the remainder of the season. He still put up monstrous numbers, averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists over 28 appearances. However, he struggled from an efficiency standpoint, shooting 43.8 percent from the field, the lowest mark since his rookie season.

Doncic's defense was a point of scrutiny during the playoffs, as the Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games during the first round.

Yet, the offseason has offered Doncic an extended period to get healthy and work himself into better shape. By all accounts, he's taken that task seriously. The Lakers star's physique has been a constant point of conversation.

Doncic appeared on the cover of Men's Health in an article titled: Luka Doncic Stopped Playing Basketball for a Month This Offseason. Now He's in his Best Shape Ever. The article details Doncic's intensive training regimen over a three-month period following Los Angeles' playoff elimination.

Our digital cover star, Luka Doncic, ready to take his game (and the Lakers) to new levels of dominance. And this summer shred has been years in the making.https://t.co/aB19DY7rrL pic.twitter.com/bjVsf1ampI — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) July 28, 2025

Doncic's ability to maintain his physical condition over the grueling NBA calendar will be among the NBA's top storylines for the foreseeable future. He enters the 2025-26 season as the unquestioned leader of a Lakers team with lofty aspirations.