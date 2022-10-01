Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce discuss the 1 Celtics player who could emerge as their leader

The Boston Celtics are in the beginning stages of figuring out how to move on without their head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season for having an intimate relationship with a female employee of the Celtics, which left Boston without their head coach right before the start of the upcoming season. If you ask Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, the C’s are going to need some leaders to step up throughout the season.

Boston is lucky to still have a strong roster and a good group of leaders who are comfortable with their teammates. But when discussing potential leaders on the Celtics, Garnett and Pierce identified Malcolm Brogdon as a guy who could have to step up for Boston this season, especially in the wake of Udoka’s suspension, given that Udoka was the one who helped orchestrate the Celtics trade for Brogdon this offseason.

It’s definitely an interesting perspective from Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce here, but it makes sense. Brogdon is one of the only guys on Boston’s roster who didn’t play for Udoka last season, which means he may be able to help the team as they look to transition away from their suspended head coach this season.

There are other guys on the Celtics, such as Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who will be leading the C’s this season, but Brogdon is going to have to make his presence known early and often in Boston this season. Given his skills on the court, it’s likely Brogdon won’t get left in the dust, but whether or not he can make his mark on his new teammates could determine how far the Celtics go this season.