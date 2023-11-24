Boston Celtics forward/center Kristaps Porzingis loves playing alongside his new Boston teammate, Jaylen Brown.

On Wednesday evening, Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics improved to an impressive mark of 12-3 on the young 2023-24 NBA season with a home win over their Eastern Conference rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks. This game was billed as a marquee matchup going in due to the championship contender status of both teams involved, and although the Bucks made it a little bit closer than it probably should have been down the stretch, ultimately, Boston was able to hold on for a 119-116 victory.

After the game, Porzingis got one hundred percent honest about what it's like playing with his new Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown.

“Honestly, it's just him making the game easy for me,” said Porzingis, per Celtics on CLNS. “I'm just making reads off of him. If he comes off and he wants the hand off, then I'll hand it to him and start rolling… he's making it easy for me. He's so explosive, quick with those back cuts and things like that, so it's kind of natural for me to just hit him on those back cuts and things like that.”

The Celtics have seemed to have no issues integrating the unicorn Kristaps Porzingis, along with fellow splashy offseason acquisition Jrue Holiday, into what they're trying to do offensively. Boston currently sits atop the Eastern Conference at this early juncture of the season, and although they continue to have issues with squandering large leads, the fact that they're able to build big advantages on such a consistent basis is a good sign for fans.