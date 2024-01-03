Kristaps Porzingis saw one of his worst fears come to life during the Celtics' heartbreaking 127-123 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

The Boston Celtics faced the Oklahoma City Thunder in a heavyweight clash on Tuesday night, and the game was every bit as good as advertised. The stars came out to play, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jayson Tatum all breaching the 30-point mark on the night, but in the end, it was the Thunder that took home a 127-123 victory.

In a bit of a heartbreaking moment for the Celtics, they had a golden opportunity to cut the lead to just one with 3.7 seconds remaining in the game. Tatum made a very good play when he kicked the ball out to an open Porzingis in the corner after Chet Holmgren came over and helped on the drive. Porzingis then made the shot; however, he pulled a LeBron James and stepped on the line, and the officials promptly ruled his shot a two-pointer.

This is exactly what Kristaps Porzingis fears whenever he's shooting from the corners; there's nothing quite like seeing your worst fears come to life, and on Tuesday, it cost the Celtics dearly.

“I’m afraid of stepping out because my stance is a little bit wide. I was a little bit afraid of stepping out and stepping on the line. And then I was right on the line. So, tough one. That would have made a little bit of difference there. So yeah, tough one,” Porzingis said in his postgame presser, per Ja King of The Athletic.

There's been quite the hullabaloo surrounding foot or even toe on the line shots in recent memory. In addition to Kristaps Porzingis' heartbreaking, albeit correctly ruled long two-pointer, the Celtics' rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, have also been on the wrong end of such a play.

As one would recall, the Lakers had a chance to tie their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday. LeBron James appeared to make a three-pointer, but his toe grazed the line ever so slightly. Hence, the officials correctly ruled his shot a two-pointer, losing the game for the Purple and Gold in the process.

Now, there's nothing the Celtics (and the Lakers, for that matter) can do but hope that it doesn't come to the point where a game can be decided by a toe on the three-point line.