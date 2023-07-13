As rumors surrounding Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam heating up during the Las Vegas Summer League, the Boston Celtics have been linked to the two-time All-Star.

To be clear, Siakam isn't rumored to be on a list of trade targets for the Celtics, although Boston Globe scribe Gary Washburn believes that Boston should be taking a look at the 29-year-old.

.@GwashburnGlobe: Celtics should "look North" next to potentially pursue Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby 👀 He gives his thoughts on the #Celtics next moves here 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/hPuC8v9Icd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 7, 2023

However, MassLive's Brian Robb did reveal an interesting link between the Celtics and Raptors that should be examined amid myriad offseason rumblings.

After pointing out the threadbare point guard depth the Raptors possess after losing Fred VanVleet and Dalano Banton in free agency, Robb notes “that the Raptors showed interest in Malcolm Brogdon last year per sources before he was dealt to the Celtics…”

Consequently, Robb adds, “it’s fair to wonder whether Toronto would still have interest in him or Payton Pritchard in some type of three-team swap with players/assets from another team heading towards Boston and Siakam heading to a third team.”

Brogdon, the 2017 Rookie of the Year and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, was nearly traded to the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason. Still, concerns about his health have diminished the feasibility of Brogdon being traded to any team, let alone the Raptors.

Health permitting, he could still be traded down the line though. Especially as Toronto will view Brogdon as more of an add-on to the trade package that they receive for Siakam rather than the centerpiece of it.

In regard to Pritchard, there's been no indication — reported or rumored — that the Raptors have interest in the three-year pro. However, the franchise's history of success with smaller point guards does make a potential trade to Toronto seem like a legitimate possibility.