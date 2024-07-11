The Boston Celtics won their record 18th NBA title this past season and now NBA Hall-of-Famer and ex-Pacer Reggie Miller is putting things into perspective.

The longtime NBA shooting guard Miller issued a warning to the NBA about an element of Tatum that could give opposing coaches nightmares for years to come.

Miller's warning came amid a regret shared by Tatum that Celtics fans will be surprised about. Paul Pierce also shared thoughts on Tatum that few NBA fans expected they would ever hear.

Miller did not mince words in sharing his truth about the Celtics star forward.

Miller Describes Major Quality That Sets Tatum Apart

Miller cautioned NBA opponents that Tatum is not done improving. He said he is “proud” of the Celtics superstar and added that he's only “scratching the surface” of his talents. Tatum's work ethic was cited as a key element of his constitution that should keep opposing coaches up at night.

Tatum To Play With Celtics Teammates At Paris Olympics

Tatum will play with Celtics backcourt mates Derrick White and Jrue Holiday during the Paris Olympics later this month, comprising a new ‘Big 3′ among Celtics players on the 2024 United States Olympic Mens' Basketball Team. White was named the replacement for Kawhi Leonard on this year's team which appeared to draw a cryptic reaction from his teammate and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Holiday is widely known for his defense and work ethic, similar to Tatum, while White is known for his grit, toughness, and deadeye three-point shooting.

Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season while shooting 47.1% from the field. His scoring average was 3.2 points less per game than the previous season, but his shooting percentages from the field and from three-point range both improved. Tatum's assists total was a career high and he had less turnovers than any season since 2019-2020.

The ex-Duke Blue Devil's statistics tell the tale of a player who has been through the playoff wars and come out stronger on the other side of them.

In short, Tatum became a better team player and a more efficient player, attributes that served the Celtics well during their championship run. Those same attributes will be on full display for Team USA in its quest to capture a gold medal in Paris later this month.