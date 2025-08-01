The Philadelphia 76ers endured a horrible season, going 24-58 while enduring a plethora of injuries. Overall, everything that could go wrong did go wrong.

That is why the 76ers' offseason moves aimed to fix any of their issues and prevent a future meltdown. Additionally, the goal of the 2025 NBA offseason was to add depth to their roster. But there was one thing Philadelphia did not do, and it might hurt them.

The team had a chance to extend one of their better players off the bench. Notably, this player also started a handful of games and was also very reliable at tallying some points.

There is also a swing of momentum currently going on in the Eastern Conference. With the Boston Celtics losing Jayson Tatum and the Indiana Pacers losing Tyrese Haliburton to injury, there is a chance to rise in the East. However, the Sixers have not fully capitalized on that, at least not on paper.

Oddsmakers don't believe the Sixers can win the NBA title in the 2025-26 season. So far, they are around the middle of the pack. Losing a valuable player like Guerschon Yabusele might come back to haunt them. Ultimately, it's the one move they should have made was re-signing Yabusele.

Why losing Guerschon Yabusele hurts

Yabusele was not a full-time starter. However, he was a great player who could give the Sixers a great combination of size, strength, and quickness. His ability to guard forwards and guards made him valuable. Sometimes, he guarded smaller centers, which helped a lot when the team needed a break for Joel Embiid or the many games he was hurt.

Yabusele was the perfect fit in coach Nick Nurse's switch-heavy system. Significantly, his ability to play multiple positions allowed some flexibility in the lineup.

Yabusele also did a good job of stretching the floor. When opposing teams guarded Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, he was able to be ready in the corner to hit a three-point shot. Overall, Yabusele shot 38 percent from beyond the arc, which made other teams think twice about leaving him open.

Yabusele was also good in transition and ran the floor well while helping to utilize Maxey's speed. Also, he rarely made mistakes. While he was not a dominant player, he was also good enough to avoid making reckless decisions on the court. Yabusele was very tough to play against, and he did not fear physicality.

Yabusele was also a great man off the boards, giving the Sixers so many second chances. Because of that, it gave the 76ers many chances in games they otherwise would not have.

What the Sixers should have done in the 2025 NBA offseason?

Article Continues Below

Yabusele did not like the 76ers' offer and felt like the team did not want him. Overall, he did not warrant an expensive contract. The Knicks signed Yabusele on a two-year deal worth $12 million. It was an affordable price that the Sixers could have easily matched. Instead, the 76ers opted for Trendon Watford, who is less proven and is not as good on defense.

The 76ers are over the tax line. Now they don't have the funds to find someone of his caliber. The Sixers should have found a way to match the salary the Knicks offered. In the long scheme of things, it would have given them someone who knows the system and could have helped them get back to the playoffs.

Were the 76ers' offseason moves enough to replace his loss?

Yabusele felt the Sixers did not have good continuity, and that prevented them from forming any chemistry. The whole point of the 76ers' offseason moves was to build a team that could sustain injuries. Overall, their 2025 NBA offseason was not terrible.

Maxey remains their starting point guard, while Jared McCain returns from injury to be the starting shooting guard. Furthermore, the plan is for Quentin Grimes to return to play as a small forward, while Paul George is the power forward. Embiid returns to the middle. But what about the depth behind them? What happens when George and Embiid suffer injuries?

The Sixers drafted VJ Edgecombe to possibly take over the shooting guard spot eventually. If Grimes does not return, Kelly Oubre Jr. will start at small forward, which will make the decision to let Yabusele go even worse because the lack of depth will increase at forward. Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon return to fill in the depth in the backcourt.

The 76ers' offseason moves could have given them more strength and depth. Conversely, it seemed like the Sixers did nothing but fill their backcourt. The depth behind Maxey is great, and Edgecombe could become a great player. But missing out on keeping Yabusele might come back to haunt them when they are losing the battle on the boards.