It is officially August, which means we have entered the dog days of the NBA offseason. Even so, there is still plenty to discuss and look forward to with training camps beginning at the start of October. A lot has changed around the league over the last month in trades and free agency, and several moves still remain, which is why there is no better time to go through the first 2025-26 NBA power rankings.

There was no bigger move this offseason than 15-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets. After claiming the 2-seed in the Western Conference and proving to be a young team with plenty of potential, the Rockets have put themselves in the championship mix with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder at the top of the West.

Of course, several other notable trades were made.

Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were dealt by the Boston Celtics. Desmond Bane joined the Orlando Magic. The Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets swapped Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson. Aside from various sign-and-trades, Norman Powell was also traded to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that sent John Collins from the Utah Jazz to the Los Angeles Clippers.

While free agency was quiet for the most part this offseason, and despite some key names remaining on the market, this was a big summer for buyouts.

Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Deandre Ayton, and Marcus Smart were among those who hit the open market following buyouts with their respective teams. Whereas Beal went to the Clippers, and both Smart and Ayton went to the Los Angeles Lakers, Lillard returned home to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now, with most of the offseason action behind us, it's time to ask some of the tough questions before the 2025-26 season.

Will the Thunder be challenged in their quest to win back-to-back titles? Will Durant make the Rockets that much better in a loaded Western Conference, especially with the Clippers, Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks all being in the title discussion? How will injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton impact the Eastern Conference?

Here are ClutchPoints' first 2025-26 NBA power rankings, including offseason grades for all 30 teams entering August.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Key offseason additions: C Thomas Sorber (draft)

Key offseason departures: F Dillon Jones (trade – WAS)

The Thunder are in full “run-it-back” mode for the 2025-26 season and the foreseeable future after locking up their core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren on long-term extensions. Sam Presti gave out over $800 million in extensions to his three young stars, yet this is all part of Oklahoma City's plan, as they have flexibility and can avoid the apron penalties while remaining contenders for years to come.

Oh, and the rich got richer this offseason with Nikola Topic spending the last year recovering from his ACL injury and the Thunder drafting Thomas Sorber with the 15th pick. The Thunder will be the exact same team they were a season ago, except they have more experience and have finally silenced all of their doubters with a championship. This is the best organization in the NBA right now.

OKC OFFSEASON GRADE: A-

2. New York Knicks

Key offseason additions: G Jordan Clarkson (free agency), F/C Guerschon Yabusele (free agency)

Key offseason departures: NONE

In limbo: F/C Precious Achiuwa (free agency), G Delon Wright (free agency)

Is it crazy to say the New York Knicks are the second-best team in the NBA offseason power rankings? Well, the Knicks have some new, much-needed energy with Mike Brown as their head coach, and New York made some underrated bench additions with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.

The key to the Knicks unlocking their full potential was finding some depth behind their stars. New York's front office has achieved this so far during the offseason, and they still have some extra roster spots to fill, possibly with a player like Ben Simmons.

NYK OFFSEASON GRADE: B-

3. Denver Nuggets

Key offseason additions: F Cam Johnson (trade – BKN), C Jonas Valanciunas (trade – SAC), G Bruce Brown (free agency), G Tim Hardaway Jr. (free agency)

Key offseason departures: F Michael Porter Jr. (trade – BKN), F/C Dario Saric (trade – SAC)

In limbo: G Russell Westbrook (free agent), C DeAndre Jordan (free agent)

No team had a better offseason than the Denver Nuggets. After losing to the Thunder in the playoffs, it appeared as if Denver would be trapped because of apron restrictions, but new voices in the Nuggets' front office were creative with trading Michael Porter Jr. to the Nets for Cam Johnson. In doing so, the Nuggets were then able to acquire Jonas Valanciunas while also signing veterans Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Although some have made noise about Nikola Jokic not signing his extension, there is nothing to be concerned about on this front. The Nuggets needed to add shooting and depth around Jokic to regain their championship DNA. This team now looks better than it did in 2023.

DEN OFFSEASON GRADE: A+

4. Houston Rockets

Key offseason additions: F Kevin Durant (trade – PHX), F Dorian Finney-Smith (free agency), C Clint Capela (free agency), F Josh Okogie (free agency), JD Davison (free agency)

Key offseason departures: G Jalen Green (trade – PHX), F Dillon Brooks (trade – PHX), F Cam Whitmore (trade – WAS), C Jock Landale (waived)

Any team with Kevin Durant obviously has a chance to compete for a championship, which is why the Rockets find themselves inside the top 5 of the NBA offseason power rankings. Then again, it's still worth asking whether Houston's young talents can emerge as a serious threat against the likes of Oklahoma City and Denver.

This will be a huge year for Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason to become more consistent and reliable factors in or out of the starting lineup. Then again, with Durant, Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Amen Thompson, the Rockets certainly have the length and defensive tenacity to compete with anyone.

HOU OFFSEASON GRADE: A-

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

Key offseason additions: G Lonzo Ball (trade – CHI), F Larry Nance Jr. (free agency), G Tyrese Proctor (draft)

Key offseason departures: F Isaac Okoro (trade – CHI), G Ty Jerome (free agency – MEM)

There is no reason why the Cleveland Cavaliers shouldn't be the top team in the Eastern Conference yet again during the 2025-26 season. But Darius Garland will likely miss the start of the season, which is why the Cavs brought in Lonzo Ball at the expense of Isaac Okoro.

Losing Okoro, as well as Ty Jerome, leaves some holes in Cleveland's second unit. Can De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus, and Dean Wade remain healthy enough to make an impact? Although Ball is a good player and will hold a key role without Garland available, the Cavs didn't really make any moves to better themselves.

At the same time, they are the only second-apron team in the NBA and are limited in terms of what they can actually do without tearing down their core. This is the most important season in Cavaliers' history, as falling short of the Eastern Conference Finals will result in major roster changes.

CLE OFFSEASON GRADE: C

6. Los Angeles Clippers

Key offseason additions: G Bradley Beal (free agency), F John Collins (trade – UTA), C Brook Lopez (free agency), G Chris Paul (free agency), C Yanic Konan Niederhauser (draft)

Key offseason departures: G Norman Powell (trade – MIA), C Drew Eubanks (waived)

In limbo: F Amir Coffey (free agent), G/F Ben Simmons (free agent)

In addition to clearing max cap space for the 2027 offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers have assembled a team of experienced, proven veterans to push for a championship. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are still the faces of the team, and they will be joined by Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul. Starting big man Ivica Zubac and the Clippers' depth still exist as well.

Los Angeles is deep, they are going to be one of the better defensive teams in the league, and it wouldn't come as a shock to see five or six players average double-digit scoring numbers this season. Still, health looms large for the Clippers, as you never know when wear and tear will catch up to a team with half its roster in their mid-to-late 30s.

As far as the offseason goes, the LA really only lost Norman Powell, and they replaced him with a former All-Star in Beal, plus tons of extra depth at every position. The Clippers are legitimate title contenders in the West, which is why they are inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings.

LAC OFFSEASON GRADE: A

7. Orlando Magic

Key offseason additions: G Desmond Bane (trade – MEM), G Tyus Jones (free agency), G Jase Richardson (draft)

Key offseason departures: G Cole Anthony (trade – MEM), G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (trade – MEM), G Gary Harris (free agency), F Caleb Houstan (free agency)

Unfortunately, the Orlando Magic were decimated by injuries last year. Between losing Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, both suffering oblique injuries, not to mention Jalen Suggs' multiple ailments, the Magic didn't have enough firepower to live up to their expectations. At full strength entering the 2025-26 season, plus the addition of Desmond Bane, the Magic are poised to be a top-four team in the East.

Perhaps one of the more underrated additions any team made this offseason was Orlando bringing in Tyus Jones, a proven, experienced point guard who can help be the bridge between the first and second units. The Magic took a big swing and surrendered a lot for Bane to become a real contending threat. In a wide-open Eastern Conference, this stout, defensive-minded team finally has the depth it needed.

ORL OFFSEASON GRADE: A-

8. Minnesota Timberwolves

Key offseason additions: C Joan Beringer (draft)

Key offseason departures: G Nickeil Alexander-Walker (free agency), C Luka Garza (free agency), F Josh Minott (free agency)

Back-to-back seasons making it to the Western Conference Finals have made everyone notice what the Minnesota Timberwolves and rising superstar Anthony Edwards have achieved. However, this offseason hasn't been kind to the Wolves. After missing out on Durant, Minnesota watched Nickeil Alexander-Walker head out the door.

While Edwards, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid remain the Timberwolves' focal points, a lot of pressure will fall on Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Jaylen Clark to step up off the bench. These three, along with rookie Joan Beringer, will be essential considering that the Wolves basically have a seven-man rotation right now.

Do not be shocked if the Timberwolves add a key backcourt weapon late in the offseason.

MIN OFFSEASON GRADE: C+

9. Atlanta Hawks

Key offseason additions: F/C Kristaps Porzingis (trade – BOS), G Nickeil Alexander-Walker (free agency), G Luke Kennard (free agency), F Asa Newell (Draft)

Key offseason departures: C Clint Capela (free agency), G Caris LeVert (free agency), F Larry Nance Jr. (free agency), G/F Terance Mann (trade – BKN), F Georges Niang (trade – BOS)

The Atlanta Hawks are another team in the Eastern Conference that sees their opportunity to rise and has finally decided to invest in weapons around Trae Young.

This team has a chance to be one of the most entertaining to watch this season, given their length, athleticism, and continued growth. Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard are the perfect veterans to help mold this locker room.

While it may look like the Hawks lost a lot on paper, first-time GM Onsi Saleh improved his roster at every single position. With a legitimate frontcourt and shooting depth around Young, the Hawks are destined to be the group that shocks everyone during the 2025-26 NBA season and remain inside the top 10 of the power rankings for quite some time.

MIN OFFSEASON GRADE: A+

10. Dallas Mavericks

Key offseason additions: F Cooper Flagg (draft), G D'Angelo Russell (free agency)

Key offseason departures: G Spencer Dinwiddie (free agency)

How good can the Dallas Mavericks be?

Well, this roster has the depth and pieces needed to contend in a jam-packed Western Conference. But Kyrie Irving won't return until sometime near the All-Star break, Cooper Flagg will face some learning curves, and Dereck Lively II's status is in question right now after undergoing foot surgery.

When it comes to size and positional versatility, the Mavs rank near the top of the West. When it comes to availability and health, Dallas is near the bottom of the conference. This will be a very interesting group to watch during the first two months of the 2025-26 season.

DAL OFFSEASON GRADE: B

11. Detroit Pistons

Key offseason additions: G Caris LeVert (free agency), G/F Duncan Robinson (free agency)

Key offseason departures: G Tim Hardaway Jr. (free agency), G Dennis Schroder (free agency), F Simone Fontecchio (trade – MIA)

In limbo: G Malik Beasley (free agent)

Unfortunately, the Detroit Pistons lost most of their veteran depth in Tim Hardaway Jr., Malik Beasley, and Dennis Schroder. Although Beasley could still be retained, his ongoing gambling investigation has resulted in the 28-year-old sharpshooter remaining on the open market.

The good news for the Pistons is that they brought in Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson, two proven veteran scorers who can play off the ball. Expect for these two, along with Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland II, to play pivotal secondary roles alongside Cade Cunningham. Given their youthful talents and athleticism, Detroit should be a more deadly team to push the pace this season.

DET OFFSEASON GRADE: C+

12. Los Angeles Lakers

Key offseason additions: C Deandre Ayton (free agency), G Marcus Smart (free agency), F Jake LaRavia (free agency)

Key offseason departures: F Dorian Finney-Smith (free agency), G Jordan Goodwin (waived), G Shake Milton (waived)

This has been the summer of Luka Doncic, not LeBron James, for Los Angeles. Aside from Luka aiding the team in securing Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart after both players were bought out of their contracts, Doncic has been showing off his impressive body transformation. Doncic is all-in on winning a championship with the Lakers, which gives their fans a lot to be excited about.

Even so, there is still uncertainty surrounding LeBron James' future and just how impactful Los Angeles' bench can be. As good as James and Doncic are, they alone cannot carry the Lakers in a stacked Western Conference, which ended up being the problem last season. That is why the Lakers find themselves outside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings after making some solid additions in the summer.

LAL OFFSEASON GRADE: B+

13. Golden State Warriors

Key offseason additions: NONE

Key offseason departures: C Kevon Looney (free agency)

In limbo: F Jonathan Kuminga (restricted free agent), G Gary Payton II,

Until the Jonathan Kumings situation is figured out, the Golden State Warriors are stuck. Even with the notion that they have deals lined up for Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II, the Warriors have nothing to show for the first five weeks of free agency other than letting Kevon Looney walk.

With or without Kuminga, Golden State was still one of the better teams in the league during the second half of the 2024-25 season after trading for Jimmy Butler. His leadership, along with Stephen Curry still playing at an MVP level when healthy, keeps the Warriors in the title mix out West. Once Kuminga returns or is dealt in a sign-and-trade, a clearer path will present itself for the Warriors.

GSW OFFSEASON GRADE: Unknown until Kuminga situation is solved

14. San Antonio Spurs

Key offseason additions: G Dylan Harper (draft), F/C Kelly Olynyk (trade – WAS), F Carter Bryant (draft), C Luke Kornet (free agency), G Lindy Waters III (free agency)

Key offseason departures: G Chris Paul (free agency), G Malaki Branham (trade – WAS), G Blake Wesley (trade – WAS), C Sandro Mamukelashvili (free agency)

There is a lot to like about the San Antonio Spurs entering the 2025-26 season, which is why they are in the top half of the NBA power rankings. Victor Wembanyama will be ready for the start of the new year after missing the back half of last season with a blood clot in his shoulder, and San Antonio now has three strong ball handlers and playmakers in their backcourt with the addition of Dylan Harper.

The big question surrounding this group revolves around what their identity outside of Wembanyama will be. Last season, the Spurs were a very average offensive team, and they ranked bottom five in the league when it came to overall defensive rating. It will be up to Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell to step up and help take the Spurs to new heights this season alongside their two All-Stars.

SAS OFFSEASON GRADE: B-

15. Boston Celtics

Key offseason additions: G Anfernee Simons (trade – POR), F Georges Niang (trade – ATL), F Josh Minott (free agency), C Luka Garza (free agency), G Hugo Gonzalez (draft), C Amari Williams (draft)

Key offseason departures: F/C Kristaps Porzingis (trade – ATL), G Jrue Holiday (trade – POR), C Luke Kornet (free agency), G JD Davison (waived)

In limbo: C Al Horford (free agent)

Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles, and it is expected that he will miss all of the 2025-26 season. Even if he can come back late in the season, by some miracle, what will the Boston Celtics even look like then? Brad Stevens made it a point of emphasis to cut major costs and move out of the second apron this offseason, which was likely instructed by the Celtics' new ownership and escalated when Tatum went down.

Although Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard remain, it is really hard to look at the Celtics and think they can be the force they've been over the last handful of seasons. Not to mention, Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang could easily be flipped by the time the trade deadline rolls around if the Celtics are underachieving.

This is a retooling season for this organization, and Stevens' offseason selling spree is proof of such.

BOS OFFSEASON GRADE: D+

16. Milwaukee Bucks

Key offseason additions: C Myles Turner (free agency), G Cole Anthony (free agency), G Gary Harris (free agency)

Key offseason departures: G Damian Lillard (buyout), C Brook Lopez (free agency), G Pat Connaughton (trade – CHA)

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be going anywhere, and the Milwaukee Bucks are committed to building a title-contending roster around him. While letting go of Damian Lillard was messy, it allowed the Bucks to bring in Myles Turner to replace Brook Lopez. Cole Anthony and Gary Harris are also small upgrades for the Bucks.

While they may be lower than they usually are in the NBA power rankings, Antetokounmpo can still lead Milwaukee on a deep postseason run. He is the most skilled two-way basketball player in the world, and Giannis has extra motivation to prove he can win with the Bucks this upcoming year.

MIL OFFSEASON GRADE: B-

17. Indiana Pacers

Key offseason additions: F/C Jay Huff (trade – IND), C James Wiseman (free agency)

Key offseason departures: C Myles Turner (free agency)

In limbo: C Thomas Bryant (free agent)

We have to acknowledge the fact that the Indiana Pacers will enter the year as the defending Eastern Conference champions, and this squad deserves a lot of credit for taking the Thunder to seven games in the 2025 NBA Finals. But facts are facts, and this team will be without its two best players: Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.

The Pacers still expect to be competitive, and their potential success starts with Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin. These two will see elevated playing time and be thrown into larger roles where they will be Indiana's top offensive weapons early in the season. How they respond to such pressure and elevated roles will indicate what the future holds for Nembhard and Mathurin with the Pacers.

When it comes to the offseason and moves Indiana made, they failed the assignment. There is no replacement for Haliburton on this roster, and failing to retain Turner when they could've traded him throughout the years for immediate value is a massive swing and miss by the Pacers.

IND OFFSEASON GRADE: F

18. Miami Heat

Key offseason additions: G Norman Powell (trade – LAC), G Kasparas Jakucionis (draft), F Simone Fontecchio (trade – DET)

Key offseason departures: G/F Duncan Robinson (free agency), F Kyle Anderson (trade – UTA), F/C Kevin Love (trade – UTA)

The addition of Norman Powell should prove very useful for a Miami Heat team that underperformed expectations by a mile last season. Powell was a borderline All-Star next to Harden and Leonard in LA this past year, and his ability to positively impact the game with or without the ball should be useful next to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Miami really didn't give up anything to get him from the Clippers either.

If Andrew Wiggins can regain his form and Kel'el Ware can take a step forward during his second season, then the Heat will be an intriguing team to watch in the East.

MIL OFFSEASON GRADE: B

19. Memphis Grizzlies

Key offseason additions: G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (trade – ORL), G Ty Jerome (free agency), F Cedric Coward (draft), C Jock Landale (free agency)

Key offseason departures: G Desmond Bane (trade – ORL), F/C Jay Huff (trade – IND), G Luke Kennard (free agency), F/C Marvin Bagley III (free agency)

A few seasons ago, the Memphis Grizzlies were picked to be the young, rising team in the West. Well, Memphis traded Bane this offseason and is readjusting their roster around Ja Morant, who played in only 50 games last season due to injuries. The Grizzlies also invested a ton of money into Jaren Jackson Jr. to be their No. 2 option, but he underwent surgery to address a turf toe injury in his right foot.

Along with Jackson being out, Zach Edey is also sidelined and recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Without these two big men to begin the year, the Grizzlies will be small and without a chunk of their scoring production. Cedric Coward has a chance to be something special once he's fully recovered from his shoulder injury, but there is reason to be concerned about the Grizzlies' outlook.

MEM OFFSEASON GRADE: D+

20. Philadelphia 76ers

Key offseason additions: G/F VJ Edgecombe (draft), F/C Trendon Watford (free agency)

Key offseason departures: F/C Guerschon Yabusele (free agency)

In limbo: G Quentin Grimes (restricted free agent)

Will we actually see a healthy Philadelphia 76ers team with Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey? It seems like the Sixers haven't been healthy for years, which is why they rank among the bottom third of teams in the NBA offseason power rankings. George is already recovering from a left knee procedure, and word around the league is that Embiid's knees are done.

The only good news in Philadelphia this offseason is that VJ Edgecombe will provide key depth alongside Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. Without Embiid and a healthy George, the 76ers are nothing more than a fringe play-in team at best.

PHI OFFSEASON GRADE: C

21. Portland Trail Blazers

Key offseason additions: G Damian Lillard (free agency), G Jrue Holiday (trade – BOS), C Yang Hansen (draft), G Blake Wesley (free agency)

Key offseason departures: G Anfernee Simons (trade – BOS), C Deandre Ayton (buyout)

The future is definitely bright for the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard and Holiday are two proven leaders in the backcourt who will each help in the development of Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, and Yang Hansen is already used to the spotlight on him.

After the All-Star break last season, Portland went 13-15 and ranked fifth in defensive rating. With basically the same group returning with more experience and size, the Blazers finally have a path to move forward and grow. Then again, Lillard will miss all of the 2025-26 season, and there is still a lot of developing that needs to be done in Portland.

This is a team that can compete for the 9-seed or 10-seed in the West, at best.

POR OFFSEASON GRADE: C+

22. Chicago Bulls

Key offseason additions: F Noa Essengue (draft), F Isaac Okoro (trade – CLE)

Key offseason departures: G Lonzo Ball (trade – CLE)

In limbo: G Josh Giddey (restricted free agent)

All signs continue to point to the Chicago Bulls and Josh Giddey agreeing to a new contract. Once this deal is done, the question becomes whether the Bulls will continue hunting for talent and possibly target Kuminga.

What exactly are the Bulls doing with their roster? Too many guards clog playing time in the backcourt, and Chicago doesn't seem to excel in one particular area, despite claims from the team that they are focused on improving defensively. Maybe Isaac Okoro can be a long-term upgrade over Lonzo Ball, but there really isn't much to talk about regarding the Bulls being different this year compared to the 2024-25 season.

CHI OFFSEASON GRADE: C-

23. Sacramento Kings

Key offseason additions: G Dennis Schroder (free agency), G Nique Clifford (draft), F/C Dario Saric (trade – DEN), C Drew Eubanks (free agency)

Key offseason departures: C Jonas Valanciunas (trade – DEN), F Jake LaRavia (free agency)

In limbo: F Trey Lyles (free agent)

If the Sacramento Kings can land Kuminga, whom they covet, then their outlook moving forward changes. Right now, the Kings are a team whose ceiling is the play-in tournament. New front-office leadership, spearheaded by GM Scott Perry, has inherited a mess of a roster with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan's contracts limiting them.

Although Dennis Schroder is a good player, adding him for the foreseeable future on a contract that pays him around $14.5 million in AAV is head-scratching, especially since the Kings already have a crowded backcourt. It also didn't make much sense to trade Jonas Valanciunas and get nothing in return for him.

Other than adding Nique Clifford, who was a standout at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, this has been a rough offseason for Sacramento.

SAC OFFSEASON GRADE: F

24. Toronto Raptors

Key offseason additions: F Collin Murray-Boyles (draft), C Sandro Mamukelashvili (free agency)

Key offseason departures: F Colin Castleton (waived), Masai Ujiri

In limbo: F/C Chris Boucher (free agent)

For the moment, the Toronto Raptors are ranked low in the NBA power rankings. However, if there is one team that can rapidly rise from the trenches of the Eastern Conference and become a threat, it's the Raptors because of the core they've created.

Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley are two young, dynamic players, and Brandon Ingram is a proven scorer on the wing who can help mold this team's offense. Whether or not RJ Barrett is part of the team's long-term vision is a question that will be answered during the first few months of the regular season.

The big departure in Toronto this offseason was long-time executive Masai Ujiri. He orchestrated the team's 2019 title run and has been at the forefront of the Raptors' rebuild since then. Now, without Ujiri leading the way, uncertainty surrounds the Raptors' future and how long they will spend developing this young core.

TOR OFFSEASON GRADE: D+

25. Phoenix Suns

Key offseason additions: G Jalen Green (trade – HOU), F Dillon Brooks (trade – HOU), C Mark Williams (trade – CHA), C Khaman Maluach (draft), F Rasheer Fleming (draft), G Koby Brea (draft), F Nigel Hayes-Davis (free agency), G Jordan Goodwin (free agency), G Jared Butler (free agency)

Key offseason departures: F Kevin Durant (trade – HOU), G Bradley Beal (buyout), G Tyus Jones (free agency), C Mason Plumlee (free agency), G Vasilije Micic (trade – CHA), F Cody Martin (waived)

From championship contender to the bottom of the NBA power rankings, the Phoenix Suns have endured a fall from grace. At the same time, new GM Brian Gregory and owner Mat Ishbia have done a nice job of revamping their roster and adding youth around Devin Booker. Even though they may not have a lot of draft picks moving forward, the Suns have still assembled a younger group they can spend time fine-tuning.

Jalen Green is the main youthful piece Phoenix added this offseason in the Kevin Durant trade, as the 23-year-old guard can finally play freely next to Booker and not worry about being fit into a box. Khaman Maluach and Koby Brea are two other young assets the Suns are high on, and both rookies will get a chance to prove their worth during the 2025-26 season.

The vision in Phoenix is clear: retool with length, athleticism, and potential around Booker.

PHX OFFSEASON GRADE: C+

26. New Orleans Pelicans

Key offseason additions: C Kevon Looney (free agency), G Jordan Poole (trade – WAS), F Saddiq Bey (trade – WAS), G Jeremiah Fears (draft), C Derik Queen (draft)

Key offseason departures: G CJ McCollum (trade – WAS), F/C Kelly Olynyk (trade – WAS), G Bruce Brown (free agency)

There is some type of vision in New Orleans with Joe Dumars leading the front office, but nobody really seems to know what this vision is.

The Pelicans sacrificed a potential lottery pick in 2026 to move up and take Derik Queen in this year's draft, and now Queen will miss the start of the year after suffering a wrist injury in Summer League. New Orleans is also still dealing with injury concerns for Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones.

Jordan Poole is owed slightly less than $70 million over the next two seasons, and the Pelicans have no big men on their roster who can stretch the floor after trading away Kelly Olynyk and bringing in Kevon Looney from the Warriors. Essentially, the Pelicans have young players with little to no experience and veterans who are turnover-prone.

NOP OFFSEASON GRADE: F

27. Charlotte Hornets

Key offseason additions: G Kon Knueppel (draft), G Collin Sexton (trade – UTA), C Mason Plumlee (free agency), G/F Pat Connaughton (trade – MIL), G Spencer Dinwiddie (free agency), G Liam McNeeley (draft), C Ryan Kalkbrenner (draft), G Sion James (draft)

Key offseason departures: C Mark Williams (trade – PHX), C Jusuf Nurkic (trade – UTA), G Josh Okogie (waived)

In limbo: G Seth Curry (free agent)

Call me crazy, but I see the vision the Charlotte Hornets are putting together. With or without LaMelo Ball, the Hornets finally have some depth and young pieces they can start to focus on. Charles Lee wanted toughness added over the last year, and he finally gets winners on his roster. Although it's just Summer League, winning the championship in Las Vegas is a major confidence boost for Charlotte.

There is also a lot to like about Collin Sexton, Mason Plumlee, and Spencer Dinwiddie joining this young Hornets roster. Charlotte quietly put together a better offseason than many will give them credit for.

CHA OFFSEASON GRADE: B

28. Washington Wizards

Key offseason additions: G CJ McCollum (trade – NOP), F Cam Whitmore (trade – WAS), G Tre Johnson (draft), F Will Riley (draft)

Key offseason departures: G Marcus Smart (buyout), G Jordan Poole (trade – NOP), F Saddiq Bey (trade – NOP), C Richaun Holmes (waived), F Anthony Gill (waived)

In limbo: G Malcolm Brogdon (free agent)

Can the Washington Wizards finally rise from the depths of the NBA power rankings? Well, this team certainly has a lot of long-term potential, but the idea of retaining their 2026 first-round pick from the Knicks will loom large during the back half of the 2025-26 season.

As far as continuing to build a youthful core, the Wizards achieved this in the summer with the additions of Cam Whitmore, Tre Johnson, and Will Riley. They traded Poole to New Orleans and bought out Marcus Smart, but the Wizards gained a key veteran in CJ McCollum, who will help balance their backcourt rotations.

Washington will be better than many think, but they are still early in their rebuilding process.

WAS OFFSEASON GRADE: B

29. Brooklyn Nets

Key offseason additions: F Michael Porter Jr. (trade – DEN), G/F Terance Mann (trade – ATL), G Egor Demin (draft), G Nolan Traore (draft), G/F Drake Powell (draft), G Ben Saraf (Draft), F/C Danny Wolf (draft)

Key offseason departures: F Cam Johnson (trade – DEN), G D'Angelo Russell (free agency), F/C Trendon Watford (free agency)

In limbo: G Cam Thomas (restricted free agent)

The Brooklyn Nets are fully invested in playing their young guys and getting them as much experience as possible. That is why they are near the bottom of the NBA power rankings and why the Nets probably won't exceed 20 wins during the 2025-26 season. This offseason was not entirely kind to Brooklyn either, as they turned five first-round picks into question marks up and down their roster.

Egor Demin was the Nets' top pick, but there are questions about just how good he can be on offense next to Cam Thomas, who is expected to return at least by signing his qualifying offer. There are then concerns about how the Nets will use the rest of their backcourt depth.

All that is known in Brooklyn is that Michael Porter Jr. will be their leading scorer and should have a career year shooting the basketball.

BKN OFFSEASON GRADE: C-

30. Utah Jazz

Key offseason additions: F Ace Bailey (draft), G Walter Clayton Jr. (draft), F Kyle Anderson (trade – MIA), F/C Kevin Love (trade – MIA), C Jusuf Nurkic (trade – CHA)

Key offseason departures: G Collin Sexton (trade – CHA), F John Collins (trade – LAC), G Jordan Clarkson (buyout), G Johnny Juzang (waived)

Ace Bailey can say what he wants, but it's pretty clear he didn't want to be drafted by the Utah Jazz. Maybe that will change, but taking Bailey is a huge risk for this organization, which still doesn't have a clear path in their rebuild.

The Jazz also moved Sexton this offseason in a head-scratching move for Jusuf Nurkic, who provides no immediate upside for this team. It is also only a matter of time before Kevin Love is bought out of his contract. Puzzling moves continue to surround the Jazz, which is why they come in at No. 30 in the NBA offseason power rankings.

UTA OFFSEASON GRADE: D