Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams used all his power as the Time Lord to delay their showdown with the Denver Nuggets by as long as he can and gave them more time to rest … maybe?

Kidding aside, though, Williams did give the arena workers at Pepsi Center quite the problem after his huge alley-oop slam off a Jaylen Brown pass messed up the rim so bad that it became uneven. It certainly didn’t help that he hung on the rim for a few seconds before coming down.

With that said, before play can be resumed, the arena workers spent more than 20 minutes to fix the rim and balance it out.

The Celtics were trailing the Nuggets 110-97 at that point, so some might say that the delay benefitted them. However, before the conspiracy theorists claim Robert Williams did it on purpose, they were actually on a good run at that point.

Besides, it didn’t help the Celtics that much, with the Nuggets coming out victorious 123-111.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 55 points, but their efforts were not enough to counter the balance scoring from the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic led the five Denver players to score 17 or more points, finishing with 30 points on top of his 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

As for Williams, he had eight points, six rebounds and one dime in a losing effort for the Celtics. But hey, at least he lived up to his Time Lord nickname with that rather amusing delay.