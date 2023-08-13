Big Six rivals will head for a clash at Stamford Bridge! It’s time to check our Premier League odds series, starring our Chelsea Liverpool pick, prediction, , and how to watch guide!

Chelsea endures a new season without European appearance and with plenty of player exits. The club will be under Mauricio Pochettino who returns to the Prem after a coaching stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool is also rebuilding with big names exiting from the club. Jurgen Klopp is adamant to bring the Reds back in business, alongside new captain Virgil Van Dijk.

Here are the Chelsea-Liverpool soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Chelsea-Liverpool Odds

Chelsea FC: +180

Liverpool FC: +135

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -189

Under 2.5 Goals: +139

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool

TV: SiriusXM FC

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Chelsea Can Beat Liverpool

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last season was a chaotic one for Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard all failing to steady the ship. The team finished in 12th place in the Premier League standings, with their lowest points tally (44) since 1987-88 when they were relegated to the second tier. It was also their lowest league finish since 1993-94.

Despite their struggles, the Blues have been in tremendous form prior this season. Chelsea won the inaugural Premier League Summer Series in the United States, winning against Brighton (4-3) and Fulham (2-0) while drawing with Newcastle (1-1). Their other games in the USA also included a win over Wrexham (5-0) and a deadlock with Borussia Dortmund (1-1).

Although Chelsea has won 20 games in the opening weekends of the Premier League, more than any other team in the competition, they have also struggled at times and will need to start strong under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Pochettino will be eager to begin his tenure at Chelsea with a win, but history is not on his side. None of the last ten managers who started their tenure of a Premier League club against Liverpool have won, with the last victory coming from Craig Shakespeare's Leicester City side in February 2017.

The Blues are on a transition period and will try to do well in the Prem, as well as in the FA Cup and EFL Carabao Cup. Notable exits from the club include the likes of N'Golo Kanté, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovačić, Édouard Mendy, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, César Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea has made some new signings over the summer, including Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi, Robert Sánchez, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Christopher Nkunku. However, they will have to do so without the injured Nkunku, and there are also doubts over the availability of Benoît Badiashile, Armando Broja, Carney Chukwuemeka, David Datro Fofana, and Marcus Bettinelli.

With the departure of last season's leading scorer Kai Havertz, forward Raheem Sterling will be expected to shoulder some of the offensive burden. Nicolas Jackson, who spent the past two seasons with Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga, will also be making his Chelsea debut. Last year, he scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 16 starts for Villarreal.

Why Liverpool Can Beat Chelsea

Liverpool went from nearly winning the quadruple the previous campaign to failing to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League. The Reds had a fifth-place finish in the league table last season, along with fourth-round placements in the FA and EFL Cup and a Round of 16 appearance in the Champions League. The Reds still won the FA Community Shield against Manchester City.

During their pre-season friendlies, Liverpool showcased their attacking prowess by scoring 18 goals across five matches against teams like Karlsruher, Leicester City, and Bayern Munich. However, they also conceded 11 goals, including four against Bayern in a 4-3 loss, indicating that their defensive issues from the previous season still need attention. In their most recent game, Liverpool comfortably defeated Darmstadt by a 3-1 margin, which will give them confidence heading into their upcoming fixture.

When it comes to matches at Chelsea's home ground, Jurgen Klopp has lost only once in eight visits in the English top flight, with that defeat coming from an Olivier Giroud goal in May 2018. Liverpool defeated Chelsea in both domestic cup finals in 2022 but have not beaten them in regulation time for nearly three years. Historically, Liverpool has a favorable record against Chelsea, winning 84 out of the 194 matches played between the two teams, compared to Chelsea's 65 victories. The last six matches between Liverpool and Chelsea have ended in draws, which is the longest run of draws Liverpool has had against a single opponent in the English top flight.

Liverpool is currently in a rebuilding phase and has plenty of work ahead in the coming months. Players like Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota will need to step up and contribute significantly to the team's success. During pre-season, Klopp experimented with new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboslzai in an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation, a setup that carries some risk against Chelsea. Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been tested in a midfield role, which he excelled in during England's summer campaign, while Curtis Jones provides another option following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Forward Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's top returning scorer, is back for another season. The 31-year-old had a solid campaign in 2022-23, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists in 38 appearances. He is in his sixth season with Liverpool, with his best season coming in 2017-18 when he scored 32 goals and added 10 assists. With Roberto Firmino's departure, forward Darwin Nunez will be expected to fill the void and contribute to Liverpool's offense. The 24-year-old Uruguayan registered nine goals and three assists last season and previously had a successful stint at Benfica in Liga Portugal.

Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic are the main injury concerns for Liverpool ahead of this weekend's match. The Reds will try to navigate their first season without Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keïta, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Final Chelsea-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Both squads have been involved in productive pre-season matches. A high-scoring match is expected from both clubs, however a draw seems to be the most optimal result.

Final Chelsea-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Draw (+280), Over 2.5 goals (-189)