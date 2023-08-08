Chelsea‘s forward, Christopher Nkunku, is facing a significant setback as he prepares to undergo knee surgery due to a devastating meniscus injury, reported by goal.com. The injury occurred during Chelsea's final pre-season match against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago, when Nkunku was challenged by Mat Hummels and had to be substituted off in the 22nd minute. The initial assessment had suggested a few weeks of recovery, but it appears that the injury is more severe than initially thought.

Reports from The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg indicate that Nkunku will require knee surgery, a procedure that will likely keep him out of action for a more extended period. As a result, Nkunku will miss Chelsea's Premier League season opener against Liverpool on August 13, and his absence is a considerable concern for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Nkunku, a French international who joined Chelsea this summer from RB Leipzig for £58 million ($73.9 million), had shown promise during his brief time with the club, making this setback all the more disappointing. The 25-year-old's versatility as an attacking midfielder or second striker made him an important asset for Chelsea's offensive strategies.

The injury puts additional pressure on Chelsea to strengthen their attacking options, especially considering their struggles in front of goal last season. With a mere 38 goals in 38 matches, Chelsea is keen to bolster their attacking prowess. Players like Crystal Palace's Michael Olise and even Neymar have been rumored as potential targets for the club.

As Chelsea prepares to kick off the 2023-24 league season against Liverpool, the absence of Christopher Nkunku poses a challenge for the team's offensive plans. The hope is that Nkunku's recovery will be as swift as possible, allowing him to make a positive impact once he returns to the pitch.