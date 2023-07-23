AC Milan‘s new signing,USMNT star Christian Pulisic, has opened up about the conversation with coach Stefano Pioli that persuaded him to make the switch from Chelsea to Serie A, reported by goal.com.

The USMNT star finalized an £18 million deal to join AC Milan this summer, ending a frustrating period at Chelsea where his career had encountered setbacks. In his first press conference as a Milan player, Pulisic shed light on the talk with Pioli that played a pivotal role in his decision to move to Italy.

“The decision to come here came after talking to Pioli; I immediately understood that he wanted me here,” Pulisic revealed. “He told me to be concrete and direct, to give everything to this team. The conversation with him didn't last very long, but it was enough to convince me to move to Milan.”

The 24-year-old forward is expected to play a crucial role in Milan's attacking unit next season as Stefano Pioli reshapes the squad following the departures of key players like Sandro Tonali and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Pulisic's stint at Chelsea had been challenging, marred by injuries and fluctuations in form. However, with Pioli's vote of confidence and the prospect of a fresh start in a new league, Pulisic is optimistic about reigniting his career at AC Milan.

The American winger possesses remarkable technical ability and blistering pace, attributes that make him an exciting addition to Milan's attacking arsenal. Pioli's vision for the club's future evidently struck a chord with Pulisic, prompting him to embrace the new challenge with enthusiasm.

Milan supporters will be eagerly anticipating Pulisic's contributions on the pitch, hoping he can fulfill his immense potential and become a key figure in the club's quest for domestic and European success.

As Christian Pulisic begins a new chapter in his career with AC Milan, all eyes will be on his performances in Serie A, with fans and neutrals alike eager to witness his talent and impact on the field.