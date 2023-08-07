The Reds challenge the Lilies! It’s time to check our Elite Friendly odds series, starring our Liverpool-Darmstadt 98 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Liverpool endured a tough 2022-2023 campaign without Sadio Mane and Divock Origi. The Liverbirds were crowned winners of the FA Community Shield but just finished fifth in the Premier League.

Darmstadt ended the 2 Bundesliga with a 20-7-7 record, qualifying alongside Heidenheim while Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin were relegated. The newly-promoted side hopes to enjoy their stay at Germany's top flight.

Here are the Liverpool-Darmstadt 98 soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Elite Friendly Odds: Liverpool-Darmstadt 98 Odds

Liverpool FC: -490

SV Darmstadt 98: +850

Draw: +550

Over 2.5 Goals: -330

Under 2.5 Goals: +215

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Darmstadt 98

TV: CBS Sports Network, LFCTV, LFCTV GO

Stream: Paramount+, Twitch

Time: 2 PM ET/ 11 AM PT

Why Liverpool Can Beat Darmstadt 98

Liverpool is gearing up for their 2023-24 Premier League campaign, and clues about Klopp's team selection might be revealed in their match against the German side on Monday. During their pre-season friendlies, the Premier League outfit had a positive run, with two wins and one draw out of four matches.

Their first defeat came at the hands of German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, with a close 4-3 scoreline at the Singapore National Stadium. This game provided an opportunity for players to get more than 45 minutes on the pitch for the first time this summer, offering hints about potential starters in their match against Mauricio Pochettino's side next Sunday. Prior to the Bayern match, Liverpool secured victories against Karlsrusher and Leicester City in two of their initial three friendlies.

The Reds have been impressive in attack during pre-season, netting an impressive 15 goals in four matches. However, they have struggled defensively, conceding 10 goals and keeping just one clean sheet. In preparation for the new season, Coach Klopp is expected to field a strong squad. Notably, Fábio Carvalho, James Milner, Naby Keïta, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho are out of the team during the transfer window.

There's positive news regarding Alexis Mac Allister, who is expected to feature in Liverpool's last pre-season friendly against Darmstadt. He had suffered a knee injury during the loss to Bayern Munich in Singapore. However, midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara will miss the game as they are still recovering from season-ending injuries.

With a nearly fully fit squad to choose from, Jurgen Klopp is likely to select a strong lineup ahead of the Premier League kick-off next week. Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are expected to lead the front line alongside the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, forming a terrific front three. Additionally, new signing Dominik Szoboszlai is also expected to feature in this game. Liverpool will hope to improve their defensive performance, with Ibrahima Konaté looking to secure a starting spot in the defense.

Why Darmstadt 98 Can Beat Liverpool

Located in southwestern Germany, Darmstadt is a recently promoted Bundesliga team, having secured their promotion from the second tier last season. Managed by Torsten Lieberknecht, they have been two-time champions of the 2. Bundesliga, and their last appearance in the top tier of German football was in 2017.

As they kick off the new season, Die Lilien will aim to boost their morale with a DFB Pokal first-round clash against FC Homburg on August 14. After a commanding 10-0 victory against Bad Konig in their first pre-season game, Torsten Lieberknecht's side hasn't managed to secure a win in their subsequent four matches. They suffered two defeats and played out two draws during this period. Their most recent fixture ended in a goalless draw against Sandhausen on July 29. They also lost 2-0 to FC Gießen, drew 0-0 with Karlsruher SC, and were defeated 1-0 by Norwich City.

Presently, Darmstadt is enduring a four-game winless streak, with two draws and two losses following their impressive triumph against Bad Konig on July 8. Despite their surprising promotion to the top flight, the team has been preparing to face the new challenges ahead. After a six-year absence from Germany's top tier, they anticipate a tough season in the Bundesliga. Unfortunately, they are likely to face a formidable Liverpool side, which seems to have found its best-attacking form ahead of the Premier League kickoff next weekend.

Adding to their difficulties, Darmstadt arrives in England with a severely depleted squad. Potential starters Emir Karic, Janik Muller, and Frank Ronstadt will miss the game due to serious injuries. Strikers Aaron Seydel and Oscar Vilhelmsson are also doubtful due to recent problems. As a result, the responsibility of leading the Lilies' attack may fall to third-choice center forward and new recruit Fraser Hornby.

Final Liverpool-Darmstadt 98 Prediction & Pick

The Reds will make this an interesting fixture with the Lilies. However, the Premier League side in this battle at Deepdale Stadium in Preston, England.

Final Liverpool-Darmstadt 98 Prediction & Pick: Liverpool (-490), Over 2.5 goals (-330)